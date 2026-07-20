Tripura top cop found dead in office, probe ordered

A magisterial probe has been ordered into the sudden death of Tripura's Director General of Police, Anurag Dhankar, who was found dead in his office.

IMAGE: The cause of Anurag Dhankar's death is currently unknown, with a post-mortem examination awaited to determine the circumstances. Photograph: @Tripura_Police/X

Key Points Tripura's director general of police (DGP), Anurag Dhankar, was found dead in his office at police headquarters.

Opposition leaders have called for a judicial inquiry into the senior IPS officer's death, citing concerns over law and order.

A magisterial-level probe has been ordered to investigate the incident and ascertain the truth.

Top government officials, including the chief secretary, rushed to the hospital following the news.

Tripura police chief Anurag Dhankar was found dead inside his office at the police headquarters in Agartala on Monday, official sources said.

According to Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital's medicine department head Dr Pradip Bhoumik, the director general of police was taken to the hospital around 12 noon.

"He was declared dead at 12.48 pm," the doctor said. "The cause of death will be known after post-mortem."

Investigation Into DGP's Demise

The 1994 batch IPS officer is survived by his wife and daughter. Chief Secretary J K Sinha, Health Secretary Kiran Gitte and top government officials have rushed to the hospital.

With several reports claiming the police chief ended his life, opposition leader Jitendra Chaudhury said, "If a senior IPS officer commits suicide, it shows the law and order situation in the state. We demand a judicial inquiry to know the actual cause of death and the reason behind it."

Tripura BJP chief Abhishek Debroy expressed grief over the death and said the cause of death will be established only after post-mortem.

"He was found dead inside his office on Monday. There will be a magisterial-level probe into the incident. The truth will be revealed shortly," he said.