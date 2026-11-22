A tragic incident in South Tripura sees a 46-year-old woman die on Sunday after self-immolation, a day after she was allegedly gang-raped, prompting a police investigation and manhunt for the second accused.

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Key Points A 46-year-old woman died on Sunday in Agartala after setting herself on fire following a gang-rape incident.

The alleged gang-rape occurred on November 9 in the Sabroom police station area of South Tripura.

Traumatised by the incident, the woman set herself on fire the following morning.

She was hospitalised on November 10 with severe burn injuries and died during treatment.

One accused has been arrested and is in judicial custody, while the second accused is currently absconding.

A 46-year-old woman who allegedly set herself on fire a day after being gang-raped in South Tripura district died at a hospital here on Sunday, police said.

Investigation Into Tragic Incident

The incident took place in the Sabroom police station area on November 9, when two men allegedly raped the woman while under the influence of intoxicants, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Dipatanu Biswas told PTI.

The woman, traumatised by the incident, set herself on fire the following morning in an apparent attempt to end her life.

"She was initially taken to Sabroom Hospital and later referred to GBP Hospital in Agartala on November 10 due to the severity of her burn injuries. She died during treatment," Biswas said.

"During the investigation, we recorded her dying declaration, which is a key piece of evidence. In it, she narrated her ordeal," he said.

The prime accused was arrested soon after the incident and is currently in judicial custody. The second accused, a resident of the same village, is absconding.

"Police teams are conducting raids at suspected hideouts to arrest him," Biswas said, expressing confidence that he would be apprehended soon.