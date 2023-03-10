News
Tripura CM allots portfolios; keeps home, health

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 10, 2023 18:42 IST
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday distributed portfolios to new ministers, keeping the important home department with himself.

IMAGE: Manik Saha takes oath as the chief minister of Tripura for the second time during the swearing-in ceremony, at Swami Vivekananda Stadium, in Agartala on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Saha has kept the home, health and family welfare and public works department with him while Ratan Lal Nath has been given the charge of power, agriculture and farmers' welfare, according to an official notification issued by Chief Secretary J K Sinha.

 

Pranajit Singha Roy has got the finance portfolio along with planning and coordination and Information Technology.

Sushanta Chowdhury is the new minister in-charge of food and civil supplies, transport and tourism while Santana Chakma has been given charge of industries and commerce.

Tinku Roy, a first minister will look after youth affairs and dports department.

Bikash Debbarma has got tribal welfare, handloom, handicrafts and sericulture and statistics while Sudhangshu Das is the new minister for SC welfare, animal resource and fisheries.

Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT's) lone MLA Sukla Charan Noatia has been given Cooperation, Tribal Welfare (TRP & PTG) and Minority Welfare department.

'All other departments which are not allocated to any minister will be looked by the chief minister,' the notification said.

Saha and his ministers were sworn in on March 8.

The chief minister will also look after departments like education, information and cultural affairs, urban development, rural development, panchayati raj, law and parliamentary affairs as they are not allocated to any minister.

The Bharatiya Janata Party had won 32 seats in the 60-member Tripura assembly and its alliance partner one seat in the recently concluded elections.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
'BJP should be pleased because it has done well'
Tipra Motha chief says ready for talks with BJP
8 injured in post-poll violence in Tripura
Vikrant Makes Maiden Voyage To Mumbai
Ahmedabad Test: How Khawaja, Green tons propelled Aus
Fake videos of attacks on migrants because...: Stalin
Maha minister's remark on 'love jihad' rocks assembly
