Tricolour to fly in former Maoist bastions this I-Day: Chhattisgarh CM

This year, the yatra would also reach remote villages and schools in areas once affected by the Left-Wing Extremism, where the national flag would be hoisted with pride on August 15, the CM said.

IMAGE: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai during the State-level Weavers Conference and Swadeshi Exhibition of the Rural Industries Department at Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium, in Raipur, August 7, 2026. Photograph: @ChhattisgarhCMO X/ANI Photo

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday said Maoism was once considered difficult to eliminate, but the menace has now been wiped out, and this year the 'Tiranga Yatra' will also reach remote villages and schools in former Maoist strongholds of the state

Key Points He asserted that the main objective of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' (tricolour in every house) campaign was to remind the younger generation that India's freedom was achieved after sacrifices of numerous freedom fighters and national heroes.

The BJP leader maintained that the Maoist problem, which was once considered difficult to resolve, has now been successfully eliminated.

Sai informed that Tiranga Yatras would now be organised across all districts, mandals, schools and various institutions in the BJP-ruled state.

He asserted that the main objective of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' (tricolour in every house) campaign was to remind the younger generation that India's freedom was achieved after sacrifices of numerous freedom fighters and national heroes.

The CM was speaking at the launch of a Tiranga Yatra organised by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Balbir Singh Juneja Indoor Stadium in the Budha Talab area of Raipur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign (in 2022) during the 'Amrit Kaal' (auspicious era of time), which has now taken the shape of a nationwide movement.

The tricolour is a symbol of the honour of 140 crore Indians and unites the entire country, Sai noted.

The main objective of the campaign was to make the young generation understand that freedom was not easily won in 1947.

Rather, the country attained independence following sacrifices and martyrdom of numerous great personalities, including Mahatma Gandhi, Chandrashekhar Azad, Subhas Chandra Bose and Veer Savarkar, he insisted.

The BJP leader maintained that the Maoist problem, which was once considered difficult to resolve, has now been successfully eliminated.

He attributed this achievement to the "strong determination" of PM Modi, the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the relentless efforts of Chhattisgarh deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma and the support of local people.

Sai informed that Tiranga Yatras would now be organised across all districts, mandals, schools and various institutions in the BJP-ruled state.

This year, the yatra would also reach remote villages and schools in areas once affected by the Left-Wing Extremism, where the national flag would be hoisted with pride on August 15, he added.

The CM appealed to people to hoist the tricolour at their homes, offices and institutions and pay tribute to the national festival and recall sacrifices made by freedom fighters.

The Tiranga Yatra in the state capital was flagged off by Sai and deputy Chief Ministers Arun Sao and Sharma from the Balbir Singh Juneja Indoor Stadium and it culminated at Subhash Stadium, a BJP functionary said.

CM Sai and his deputies Sao and Sharma walked with a 1,500-metre-long tricolour during the 2-km-long procession, which also featured a horse-drawn carriage, he said.

The yatra passed through Siddharth Chowk, Purani Basti, Kalibadi and Mahila Thana Chowk before concluding at Subhash Stadium. Slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" reverberated along the route, while people welcomed the procession by showering participants with flowers.

As many as 92 villages in the Bastar region, once considered a Maoist stronghold, will witness the hoisting of the national flag for the first time since Independence on August 15, deputy CM Sharma said last week. C

hhattisgarh was declared free of Left-Wing Extremism on March 31.