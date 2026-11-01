Unidentified Gunmen Kill Three In Balochistan, Sparking Tribal Protests

Unidentified gunmen killed three people and injured two others in Pakistan's Balochistan province, leading to angry tribesmen blocking a major highway and demanding justice and improved security.

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Key Points Three individuals were killed and two injured in a shooting incident in Pakistan's Balochistan province late Saturday.

The attack occurred in the Masezai area of the Killa Abdullah district, a Pashtun-dominated tribal region.

Angry tribesmen blocked the main Quetta-Chaman Highway on Sunday to protest the killings and demand justice.

Protesters are demanding the capture of the gunmen and enhanced security, vowing not to bury the dead or clear the highway until their demands are met.

Three people were killed and two others injured when unidentified gunmen opened fire in a Pashtun-dominated area of Pakistan's Balochistan province, police said.

Balochistan Killings Spark Protests

The killings took place late Saturday in the Masezai area of the Killa Abdullah district.

The area is socially and culturally a tribal region dominated by Pashtun tribes and is located about 60 kilometres northwest of the provincial capital Quetta.

Angry tribesmen blocked and disrupted all traffic and trade on the main Quetta-Chaman Highway on Sunday to protest the incident, according to a senior police official. The key route connects Karachi, Quetta, and Chaman.

Killa Abdullah district Superintendent of Police Abdul Saboor said they were negotiating with the protesting tribesmen, who are demanding the capture of the gunmen who killed the three civilians and injured two others.

The tribesmen have said that they will neither bury the dead nor clear the highway until the killers are captured and better security is provided in the region.