News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Tribal women protest against deployment of police commandos in Manipur town

Tribal women protest against deployment of police commandos in Manipur town

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: October 22, 2023 13:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A section of tribal women in Manipur's Moreh town bordering Myanmar has been protesting against the deployment of “additional” police commandos for the past few days.

IMAGE: Security personnel conduct Joint Combing Operations in sensitive areas in both the Hills and Valley sectors of Manipur. Photograph: ANI Photo

Women are on a sit-in at Chikim village, around 3 km from Tengnoupal district's Moreh, a Kuki majority town.

 

Officials said that a commandant of the Assam Rifles and other security officers held a series of talks with the protestors in the last few days but the issue is yet to be addressed.

Several tribal organisations such as the Kuki Inpi and the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) claimed that efforts are on to induct more police personnel drawn from Imphal Valley in the town and this might disturb peace.

“Despite the strong presence of para-military forces and Indian Army manning the buffer zones and securing tranquillity within Moreh, the deployment of additional Meitei police through night choppers is of grave concern,” COTU said in a statement.

It claimed that the recovery of arms and ammunition in recent operations in Imphal East district is “stage-managed” to malign the community.

Kuki Inpi also demanded removal of the checkpoints allegedly set up by Meiteis in Kakching Lamkhai and Wangjing areas along the Imphal-Moreh road, where essential commodities that were transported to Moreh and Tengnoupal sub-division are being "blocked".

More than 180 people have lost their lives since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Oil is another reason for clashes in Manipur'
'Oil is another reason for clashes in Manipur'
'Future Of Manipur Is Totally Dark'
'Future Of Manipur Is Totally Dark'
Manipur: 'The basic issue is land'
Manipur: 'The basic issue is land'
China increased forces, infra along LAC in 2022: US
China increased forces, infra along LAC in 2022: US
India sends drugs among 38.5-tonne aid to Palestine
India sends drugs among 38.5-tonne aid to Palestine
Near-term positives priced in for HDFC AMC stock
Near-term positives priced in for HDFC AMC stock
Pakistan batters face Afghan spin test at Chepauk
Pakistan batters face Afghan spin test at Chepauk
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Huge cache of arms and ammunition seized in Manipur

Huge cache of arms and ammunition seized in Manipur

'I love everything about Manipur'

'I love everything about Manipur'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances