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Neighbour Arrested For Wayanad Tribal Woman's Murder

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 03, 2026 13:27 IST 2 Minutes Read

Police in Wayanad, Kerala, have arrested a 60-year-old woman in connection with the murder of her 46-year-old tribal neighbour, who was allegedly strangled after an argument on October 28.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 46-year-old tribal woman was murdered in Wayanad, Kerala, with police establishing the death as a murder on Tuesday.
  • Her 60-year-old neighbour, Ammini, has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody in connection with the case.
  • The incident occurred around 8 pm on October 28 following an argument between the two women.
  • The victim was allegedly strangled during the altercation, and the post-mortem report confirmed neck injuries as the cause of death.
  • The accused was produced before the Sulthan Bathery Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Monday and remanded.

The death of a 46-year-old tribal woman in Wayanad has been established as a murder, with police arresting her 60-year-old woman neighbour in connection with the case, police said on Tuesday.

Investigation Leads To Arrest

The accused, identified as Ammini (60), a resident of Edathil Unnathi (colony) at Vazhavatta, was arrested and remanded to judicial custody, they said.

 

The deceased, also named Ammini (46), belonged to the same tribal settlement.

The incident occurred around 8 pm on October 28 following an argument between the two women, police said.

During the altercation, the accused allegedly strangled the victim, who later succumbed to her injuries.

The post-mortem report established that injuries to the neck were the cause of death, following which police registered the case as murder and arrested the accused.

She was produced before the Sulthan Bathery Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Monday and remanded to judicial custody.

The investigation was conducted under the leadership of Ambalavayal Circle Inspector Biju Antony and Sub-Inspector K M Santhosh Mon.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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