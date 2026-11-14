Brutal Murder In Jharkhand Over Witchcraft Allegations

A tragic incident in Jharkhand's Giridih district saw a 59-year-old tribal woman allegedly murdered by her relatives over baseless accusations of witchcraft, prompting a police investigation into the heinous crime.

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Key Points A 59-year-old tribal woman was allegedly beaten to death by relatives on Friday night in Giridih, Jharkhand, due to witchcraft suspicion.

The victim's husband accused his younger brother and family members of the assault, which occurred after a child in their family died following an illness.

Police have detained two relatives for questioning and sent the woman's body for post-mortem examination.

Jharkhand recorded 22 murders linked to witch-hunting in 2023, the highest in the country.

A 59-year-old tribal woman was allegedly beaten to death by her relatives over suspicion of practising witchcraft in Jharkhand's Giridih district, police said on Saturday.

Investigation Underway In Brutal Killing

The incident took place in Basaduba village in the Giridih Mufassil police station area on Friday night, they said.

SDPO (Giridih Sadar) Jitvahan Oraon said the victim's husband, Lakhiram Majhi (65), lodged a complaint accusing his younger brother and family members of assaulting the couple on suspicion of witchcraft, resulting in his wife's death.

"Two persons, who are relatives of the victim and live in the same house, have been picked up for questioning. The woman's body has been sent to Giridih Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination. We are investigating the allegations made by her husband," Oraon told reporters.

According to the complaint, the relatives attacked the couple after a child in their family died following an illness.

They dragged the couple outside and assaulted them with sticks and iron implements, the husband alleged.

He further claimed that his wife was struck with a sharp-edged weapon, leading to her death.

According to National Crime Records Bureau data for 2023, Jharkhand recorded 22 murders linked to witch-hunting, the highest in the country.