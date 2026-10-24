Tribal Woman Beaten To Death In Jharkhand Over Witchcraft Allegations

In a tragic incident highlighting persistent superstitions, a tribal woman in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district was brutally murdered over accusations of practising black magic, prompting a police investigation and detentions.

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Key Points A 46-year-old tribal woman was allegedly beaten to death in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Friday night.

The victim, Rendai Sumbrai, was attacked by four persons at her home in Koljomro village.

Police suspect the murder is linked to accusations of practising black magic.

Two suspects have been detained for interrogation, and a hunt is on for other accused persons.

A 46-year-old tribal woman was allegedly beaten to death by unidentified persons over accusations of practising black magic in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a police officer said on Saturday.

Investigation Into Tragic Incident

After being informed about the incident, a police team rushed to Koljomro village, under Karaikela police station limits, on Saturday morning and recovered the body lying in a pool of blood, the officer said.

The victim, Rendai Sumbrai, was sleeping at home when four persons barged in late on Friday night and beat her to death, police said.

Family members found the woman in a pool of blood in the morning and informed police.

Karaikela police station Officer-in-Charge Pyare Hasan said that prima facie, it appeared to be a witchcraft-related case and that police had begun an investigation to ascertain the motive behind the killing.

The police officer said two suspects had been detained for interrogation and that a massive hunt was on to nab the other accused persons still at large.