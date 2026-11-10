CBI to probe Jharkhand tribal activist Nisha Bhagat's death

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has ordered a CBI probe into the suspicious death of tribal activist Nisha Kumari Bhagat, who allegedly died by suicide after accusing the state government and land brokers of harassment, sparking widespread calls for justice.

IMAGE: Tribal activist Nisha Kumari Bhagat. Photograph: Courtesy Facebook

Key Points Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren recommended a CBI probe into the death of tribal activist Nisha Kumari Bhagat on Tuesday.

Nisha Bhagat allegedly died by suicide on November 6, accusing the JMM-led government and land brokers of harassment.

Her parents have alleged a conspiracy and demanded a CBI investigation into the incident.

Police registered an FIR against two accused, Jyotsana Kerketta and Ajay Tirkey, for abetment of suicide and criminal conspiracy.

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes and the National Commission for Women have both taken suo motu cognisance of the case, directing authorities to submit information and ensure a time-bound investigation.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday recommended a CBI probe into the death of tribal activist Nisha Kumari Bhagat, hours after the officer-in-charge of Pithoria police station was removed from his post following conspiracy allegations.

Bhagat allegedly died by suicide on November 6 after going live on Facebook, accusing the JMM-led government in the state and land brokers of harassing her. Her parents have alleged a conspiracy behind her death and demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident.

Investigation Initiated By CM Soren

"The CBI will now investigate the Nisha Bhagat case. Orders have been issued," CM Soren announced on X.

Police have registered an FIR against two accused on November 7 based on a complaint lodged by the activist's father, Handu Bhagat, an officer said.

Police Action And Accusations

"We have booked Jyotsana Kerketta and Ajay Tirkey under Sections 108 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to abetment of suicide and criminal conspiracy. Besides, officer-in-charge Satish Kumar Pandey has been sent to the police lines," Ranchi (Rural) SP Gaurav Goswami told PTI.

He said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been constituted to probe the incident.

Both Kerketta and Tirkey are social activists.

"Bhagat's father had named all three persons as accused in his application, but so far we have not found concrete evidence to substantiate the allegations against the officer-in-charge. He will, however, remain within the ambit of the investigation," another official said.

National Commissions Take Cognisance

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) on Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of the matter and directed the Jharkhand government to submit information about it within seven days.

In a notice to the Jharkhand Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and the Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), the NCST said the panel has taken suo motu cognisance of the suicide based on media reports.

"It has decided to conduct a probe into the matter. So, it is requested to submit information regarding the matter within 7 days of the receipt of this communication," the panel said.

If a response is not received within the stipulated period, it may issue a summons to officials for appearance before the panel, either in person or through a representative, it said in the notice.

On November 7, the National Commission for Women also took suo motu cognisance of the case and directed the authorities to ensure a time-bound investigation and submit a detailed action-taken report within seven days.

The activist's mother, Devika Bhagat, on Saturday alleged that her daughter was forced to take the extreme step due to pressure and threats from tribal leader Ajay Tirkey and his associates.