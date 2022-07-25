News
Rediff.com  » News » Tri-ervices give guard of honour to Supreme Commander Murmu

Tri-ervices give guard of honour to Supreme Commander Murmu

Source: PTI
July 25, 2022 16:22 IST
Newly sworn-in Droupadi Murmu on Monday assumed the office of the President of India at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

She assumed office in a handing-over ceremony from outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

 

After assuming office, President Murmu inspected a tri-services guard of honour at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu during a guard of honour by the tri-services personnel at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, on Monday, July 25, 2022. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

Photograph: Manvender Vashist Lav/PTI Photo

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu with her predecessor Ram Nath Kovind interacts with Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Photograph: Manvender Vashist Lav/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Murmu and Kovind during the Guard of Honour. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Kovind during the Guard of Honour. Photograph: Manvender Vashist Lav/PTI Photo
Source: PTI
 
