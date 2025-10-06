HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Tree fall kills woman pillion rider in Bengaluru

October 06, 2025 12:39 IST

A 23-year-old woman died after a large tree allegedly fell on a two-wheeler on which she was riding pillion in Bengaluru, the police said on Monday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident occurred in Peenya Dasarahalli on Sunday evening, they said.

 

According to the police, Keertana suffered serious injuries and died on the spot, while the rider escaped unhurt.

The same falling tree injured another biker, Bhaskar (40), who was taken to the hospital for treatment, a senior police officer said.

However, his daughter, who was riding pillion, escaped without harm.

The tree fell due to strong winds and rain, causing the accident, the police said.

A case has been registered at the Soladevanahalli police station, and further investigation is underway.

