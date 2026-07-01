Tree fall is natural: Maharashtra minister on death of student, backtracks later

Maharashtra's Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Shirsat has ignited a political storm with his controversial comments regarding a fatal tree fall incident in Mumbai, raising questions about civic responsibility and monsoon preparedness.

IMAGE: 11-year-old Vihan Srivastava was kiled when a tree fell on his school bus in Chembur, Mumbai, June 30, 2026 . Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

Key Points Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat sparked controversy with his remarks on a fatal tree fall in Mumbai.

An 11-year-old boy died and four children were injured when a peepal tree fell on their school bus.

Shirsat initially suggested tree falls are natural, drawing criticism from Congress leader Nana Patole.

The minister later clarified his statement, emphasising the need for civic precautions before monsoon.

The incident highlights concerns about urban infrastructure safety during the monsoon season.

Maharashtra's Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Shirsat has stirred a controversy with his comments that falling of trees and lightning strike are not in human hands, while speaking on the death of a student after a tree fell on a school bus in Mumbai.

An 11-year-old boy died and four other children were injured after a large peepal tree collapsed onto their school bus on Tuesday afternoon.

Asked about this incident, the minister had said, "How was one to know that the tree was going to fall?

"Falling of trees is natural. Maybe there were heavy winds," Shirsat had said.

Political Backlash And Minister's Clarification

Slamming the minister, Congress leader Nana Patole said that the remarks show "the level of arrogance" within the government.

"The monsoon preparedness was only on paper, there was nothing on the ground," Patole said.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday, Shirsat said his remarks were misconstrued.

"This was a very unfortunate incident. I had said that even though falling of trees is natural, civic authorities should take due precautions. Trees which are about to collapse should be removed before the onset of monsoon," Shirsat said.