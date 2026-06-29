Trainer aircraft crash-lands in UP, second mishap in a week; pilot safe

The DGCA is investigating two separate trainer aircraft incidents in Uttar Pradesh, including a crash-landing in Kasganj and a propeller injury at Kanpur airport, highlighting recent aviation safety concerns.

IMAGE: A view of the crashed trainer aircraft near a highway, leaving a woman pilot trainee injured, in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, June 29, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points A Cessna 152 trainer aircraft crash-landed in a field in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, with the trainee pilot reported safe.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is actively investigating the Kasganj crash-landing incident.

This is the second trainer aircraft incident in Uttar Pradesh within four days, raising aviation safety concerns.

Another incident at Kanpur airport involved a trainee pilot being injured by a running propeller.

The instructor involved in the Kanpur incident has been derostered pending investigation by the DGCA.

A trainer aircraft crash-landed in a field in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, and the 28-year-old lady trainee pilot who operated the plane is safe, according to aviation watchdog DGCA.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is investigating the incident.

"Chetak Aviation Cessna 152 aircraft VT-AFB engaged in solo flying at Aligarh has crash landed in a field in Kasganj. She (trainee pilot) is reported to be safe," the regulator said in a statement.

According to DGCA, Chetak Aviation has informed that the aircraft landed on the side of the e-way and the pilot is safe and unharmed.

Cessna 152 is a single-engine, two-seater aircraft that is mainly used for training activities. Further details could not be immediately ascertained.

DGCA Investigates Kasganj Crash-Landing

The occurrence on Monday is at least the second incident involving a trainer aircraft that has happened in Uttar Pradesh in the last four days.

On June 26, a trainee pilot sustained injuries after being hit by a running propeller of a trainer aircraft at the Kanpur airport.

Second Incident: Trainee Pilot Injured In Kanpur

The incident occurred after the trainee pilot deboarded the twin-engine Tecnam P2006T aircraft VT-NBV, and the instructor concerned has been derostered from flying training duties pending investigation, DGCA said on Sunday.

The regulator is investigating the incident. The aircraft, belonging to Garg Aviation, a flying training organisation, was engaged in night instructional flying at the Kanpur (Chakeri) airport.

"A flight instructor and a cadet were on board the aircraft. After landing, the trainee pilot deboarded the aircraft with the engine running. The cadet received injuries in her back due (to being) hit by the running propeller. She is admitted to a hospital in Kanpur," DGCA had said in a statement.

Following the incident, the watchdog also issued directions that the aircraft concerned should not be utilised pending investigation.