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Illegal Liquor Seized From Train Attendant In Thane

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk September 24, 2026 23:07 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how a train attendant was apprehended at Thane railway station with a significant quantity of Goa-manufactured Indian-Made Foreign Liquor, leading to charges under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act.

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Key Points

  • Train attendant Shivam Chhanbas Mathapati was arrested at Thane railway station.
  • He was caught with 61 bottles of Goa-manufactured IMFL, valued at Rs 71,560.
  • The seizure, totalling 36.85 litres, was made by the state excise department following a specific tip-off.
  • Mathapati faces charges under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act and is in excise custody.

A train attendant was nabbed at Thane railway station allegedly with Goa-manufactured Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) valued at Rs 71,560, excise officials said on Thursday.

Shivam Chhanbas Mathapati was held on Wednesday from platform number 8 by a team of the state excise department's Division E on a specific tip-off, he added.

 

A vigil was set up around train 12134 Mangaluru Express. On its arrival, the team spotted Mathapati alighting with two large bags. He was intercepted and questioned, leading to seizure of 61 IMFL bottles containing 36.85 litres of liquor worth Rs 71,560, the official said.

He was charged under Maharashtra Prohibition Act and has been remanded in one-day excise custody, the official added.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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thane railway stationimfl seizuretrain attendant arrestmaharashtra prohibition actillegal liquor

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