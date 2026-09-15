Tragedy averted as BEST bus crashes into metro pillar in Mumbai, 2 hurt

Two individuals sustained injuries after a BEST electric bus in Mumbai's Goregaon area crashed into a Metro rail pillar, prompting a police investigation into the incident.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A BEST electric bus collided with a Metro rail pillar in Mumbai's Goregaon area.

The incident, which also involved grazing a car, resulted in injuries to two individuals.

The injured, a BEST employee and a passenger, received treatment and were subsequently discharged.

Police have registered a case against the bus driver under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Two people, including a passenger, were injured after a BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) bus crashed into a Metro rail pillar after grazing a car in Mumbai's Goregaon area, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at around 5 pm on Monday when the wet-leased electric bus was taking a right turn beneath the flyover at the Oberoi Mall signal while heading towards Bhayander station (East).

According to officials, the bus grazed the rear right side of a car before crashing into the Metro pillar.

Details Of The Accident And Injuries

The injured have been identified as Rajendra Muralidhar Sonawane (58), an employee of BEST's engineering department who sustained a head injury, and passenger Mangesh Ramchandra Modalekar (57), who suffered head and chin injuries.

Both victims were immediately rushed to the Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari (East) by accident inspection staff. They were later discharged after treatment.

Based on a complaint lodged by the car driver, police have registered a case against the bus driver under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, officials added.