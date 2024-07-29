News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Trademark case: HC slaps Rs 4 cr cost on Patanjali for court order breach

Trademark case: HC slaps Rs 4 cr cost on Patanjali for court order breach

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 29, 2024 17:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Bombay high court on Monday imposed a cost of Rs 4 crore on Patanjali Ayurved Ltd for the alleged breach of a 2023 interim order that restrained the company from selling its camphor products in relation to a trademark infringement case filed by Mangalam Organics Ltd.

IMAGE: Yoga guru Ramdev during a launch of the Patanjali Premium Products at Constitution Club of India in New Delhi. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

A single bench of Justice RI Chagla noted that there was a "wilful and deliberate" breach of the court order by Patanjali.

The bench said it has no doubt in its mind that Patanjali had an intention to flout the court order.

 

The bench disposed of a petition filed by Mangalam Organics Ltd seeking contempt action against Patanjali for selling its camphor products despite a restraining order from the court.

Justice Chagla directed Patanjali to deposit Rs 4 crore within two weeks.

This was in addition to Rs 50 lakh the high court had directed the company to deposit earlier this month.

In August 2023, the high court, in an interim order, prohibited Patanjali from selling or advertising its camphor products.

Mangalam Organics had filed a suit against the company alleging copyright infringement of their camphor products.

Mangalam Organics later filed an application claiming that the Ayurveda firm was in breach of the interim order as it continued selling the camphor products.

The court took note of the June 2024 affidavit submitted by Rajneesh Mishra, director of Patanjali, tendering an unconditional apology and an undertaking to abide by the orders passed by the high court.

Mishra, in the affidavit, claimed there was a cumulative supply of the impugned camphor product amounting to Rs 49,57,861 after the passing of the injunction order.

The bench on Monday said while a case of imposing imprisonment on defendant Mishra was made out, it was refraining from passing such an order as his personal liberty was at stake.

The court said if Rs 4 crore is not deposited within two weeks, Mishra would be taken into custody immediately.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Yoga guru Ramdev summoned by SC over Patanjali ads
Yoga guru Ramdev summoned by SC over Patanjali ads
Patanjali ads: SC slams Ramdev, rejects his apology
Patanjali ads: SC slams Ramdev, rejects his apology
No false ads, give us death if found guilty: Patanjali
No false ads, give us death if found guilty: Patanjali
SC refuses to stay Patna HC order on Bihar's 65% quota
SC refuses to stay Patna HC order on Bihar's 65% quota
Olympics: China's Sheng wins second gold; Ban triumphs
Olympics: China's Sheng wins second gold; Ban triumphs
NCP-SP plea after hearing Uddhav camp first, says SC
NCP-SP plea after hearing Uddhav camp first, says SC
Karnataka to file FIR for speeding over 130 kmph
Karnataka to file FIR for speeding over 130 kmph

More like this

HC fines Patanjali Rs 50 lakh for breach of order

HC fines Patanjali Rs 50 lakh for breach of order

Licences of 14 Patanjali products suspended: U'khand

Licences of 14 Patanjali products suspended: U'khand

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances