West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has issued stringent directives to police in Cooch Behar, focusing on the identification and deportation of illegal Muslim immigrants from Bangladesh while advocating for the protection and shelter of Hindu refugees fleeing religious persecution.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari being presented with a ceremonial sword during his visit to Gurdwara Guru Gobind Singh Sahib, Dankuni, on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, in Howrah, West Bengal, November 24, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday directed police to trace and deport illegal Muslim immigrants from Bangladesh in Cooch Behar.

Adhikari stated that Hindus from Bangladesh are refugees fleeing religious persecution and must be given shelter, not treated as infiltrators.

The Chief Minister called for strengthened border security, coordinating state police and BSF, and stopping smuggling once fencing is complete.

Adhikari also ordered action against illegal madrasas, ganja cultivation, fake currency, and drug trafficking in border areas.

He warned against violence against women and directed strict enforcement of the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act, 1950, regarding cow slaughter, mentioning his government would introduce a Bill on Monday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday directed the police to trace, "one by one", Muslim immigrants who had allegedly entered the Cooch Behar district illegally from Bangladesh and send them back, while describing Hindus fleeing the neighbouring country as refugees deserving shelter.

Addressing a programme during his visit to Cooch Behar for Rash Mela, Adhikari told SP Manish Joshi that illegal Muslim immigrants from Bangladesh had no place in the state and must be sent back through the routes they had used to enter India.

"Illegal Muslim infiltrators from Bangladesh have to be identified and traced, one by one", in this district. They must be sent back through the same routes they used to enter. They have to be driven out," he said.

CM Adhikari's Stance on Immigration and Refugees

The chief minister said Hindus coming from Bangladesh should not be treated as infiltrators, as they had crossed the border to escape religious persecution and save their lives.

"Those Hindus who have come from across the border are not infiltrators. They are refugees. They have come here to protect their religion and save their lives. They must be given shelter," he said.

Strengthening Border Security and Combating Crime

Adhikari, who also holds the Home portfolio, directed the state police and the Border Security Force (BSF) to work in close coordination to strengthen security along the international border.

He said the state government had provided the necessary land to the BSF for border infrastructure and fencing, and asserted that all forms of smuggling must be stopped once the fencing work was completed.

The chief minister also asked the police to crack down on what he described as illegal madrasas in border areas, besides taking action against ganja cultivation, circulation of fake currency and drug trafficking.

"Illegal madrasas, ganja cultivation, fake currency and narcotics trafficking along the border must be stopped," he said, calling for coordinated action by the state police and the central border guarding force.

Cooch Behar shares a sensitive border with Bangladesh, and illegal immigration and smuggling have remained key issues in political discourse in the region.

Protecting Women and Upholding Animal Welfare

Adhikari said his government would not tolerate violence against women and warned of stringent action against offenders.

He felicitated members of 'Durga Bahini', a specially trained women police force, and handed over 30 scooters to its personnel to improve their field presence.

"The government will not tolerate any violence against women. Strict action will be taken at all times. If anyone raises a finger against even one of my sisters or daughters, that finger must be broken," he said.

Adhikari also asked the police to strictly enforce the provisions of the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act, 1950.

"Police must look into the 1950 law. There should be no raising of hands against 'Gau Mata'. I am making this absolutely clear," he said.

Adhikari had on Monday said his government would introduce a Bill in the assembly to curb indiscriminate cow slaughter, an issue closely associated with the BJP's ideological agenda.

CM's Vision and Accountability

Referring to the alleged attack on his convoy last year, when he was the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, the chief minister said petrol had been poured on his vehicle during the incident.

His convoy was allegedly attacked on August 5, 2025, in the Khagrabari Chowpathi area of Cooch Behar. The investigation was reopened after Adhikari became chief minister, leading to several arrests.

"I have endured a lot. Petrol was poured on my car in Khagrabari. I have all the photographs of the incident carefully preserved," he said on Wednesday.

Issuing a warning, Adhikari added, "Development will continue, but accountability will also be ensured (Unnayan-o Hobe, Hisaab-o Hobe)..

Several state ministers and BJP MLAs were present at the event. Adhikari asked them to ensure that the benefits of various government schemes reached people across all sections of society.

He also said his government would work towards transforming villages into towns and towns into metropolitan centres in Cooch Behar, outlining a vision of greater urbanisation for the district.