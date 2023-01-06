Tough Covid Time At Chinese Hospitals

IMAGE: A medical worker checks the IV drip treatment of a patient in the emergency department at a hospital in Shanghai. Photographs: Reuters

IMAGE: Patients in the emergency department at a hospital in Shanghai. Photographs: Reuters

IMAGE: A woman gives a drink to an elderly person lying on a stretcher while waiting in the emergency department at a hospital in Shanghai. Photographs: Reuters

IMAGE: A patient receives treatment at the emergency department at the Shanghai hospital. Photographs: Reuters

IMAGE: A man waits in a hallway of a hospital. Photographs: Reuters

IMAGE: A relative prays as a man receives chest compressions through a CPR device while lying on the floor. Photographs: Reuters

IMAGE: A nurse prepares Till Schroeter for a vaccine as the German embassy begins its roll out of BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for German expatriates at the Beijing United Family hospital. Photographs: Thomas Peter/Reuters

IMAGE: People wait outside a funeral home. Photographs: Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com