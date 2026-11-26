The Supreme Court of India has mandated significant changes to front-of-package nutrition labelling, directing the FSSAI to include "total sugars" and "saturated fat" as key nutrients of concern, aiming to empower consumers with clearer information for healthier dietary choices.

Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the FSSAI to implement stricter front-of-package nutrition labelling (FoPNL) within four months.

FoPNL must treat "total sugars" and "saturated fat" as nutrients of concern, alongside "salt," rather than "added sugar" and "added fat."

Each nutrient of concern ("High Fat," "High Sugar," "High Salt") must have a separate, standardised pictorial hexagon on the label.

The court urged multinational Food Business Operators (FBOs) to adopt uniform product standards in India, similar to those in other countries.

FSSAI is directed to revisit and reformulate threshold levels for nutrients of concern to avoid desensitising consumers or allowing products to escape labelling.

Tightening the labelling measures on packaged food products, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed that front-of-package nutrition labels should treat "total sugars" and "saturated fat", rather than "added sugar" and "added fat", as nutrients of concern alongside "salt".

Front-of-package nutrition labelling (FoPNL) is a nutritional information graphic on food packaging that can assist consumers in making an informed decision about food purchases and healthier dietary choices.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran directed the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to bring FoPNL regulations into force within a four-month timeline proposed by it, and take all necessary steps, including pre-emptive measures, to ensure it is strictly adhered to.

It directed the FSSAI to ensure that each hexagon in FoPNL carries a standardised pictorial representation of the nutrient-of-concern, together with the corresponding words "High Fat", "High Sugar" or "High Salt", as the case may be.

The bench said the FSSAI should ensure that FoPNL provides for a separate hexagon for every nutrient of concern, each containing the words "High Fat", "High Sugar", "High Salt", respectively alongside their corresponding pictograms, rather than a single combined hexagon.

"The FSSAI shall ensure that the FoPNL treats "total sugars" and "saturated fat", rather than "added sugar" and "added fat", as nutrients of concern, alongside "salt", in alignment with its own long-standing consensus existing prior to the DGI (Dietary Guidelines for Indians), 2024," the bench said.

Enhancing Nutritional Literacy

Observing that nutritional literacy is an investment in the health and productivity of the country, the bench directed the Centre to ensure that existing regulations, including the Food Safety and Standards (Safe food and balanced diets for children in school) Regulations, 2020, are implemented strictly, both in letter and spirit.

"The Union of India shall also ensure that apart from bringing in changes and additions into school curricula, the pedagogy provides children opportunities to practise nutritional literacy in the form of other activities, including but not limited to, interactive workshops, extra and co-curricular activities, etc," it said.

The apex court delivered its verdict on an application filed in a petition by public charitable trust '3S and Our Health Society' which sought directions to the Centre, states and Union territories to implement mandatory FoPNL on packaged foods.

Addressing Multinational Double Standards

Referring to submissions that certain multinational Food Business Operators (FBOs) do not maintain uniform standards of products sold in India in comparison to offshore nations, it asked them to extend to Indian consumers the same regard and respect for their health.

The bench noted that concerns have been raised that certain multinational FBOs operating here adopt practices towards Indian consumers that differ from those they follow elsewhere, including in the composition of their products and in the information provided on their labels.

"Such companies comply with, and in some instances voluntarily adopt, FoPNL requirements in other jurisdictions, yet resist similar measures here. If true, such double standards are deeply troubling," it said.

The top court said a consumer in India is entitled to no less protection, and no less information, than a consumer in the United States or the United Kingdom.

"We would, therefore, urge such multinational FBOs to adopt uniform standards across jurisdictions, and to extend to Indian consumers the same regard and respect for their health that they extend to consumers elsewhere," it said.

Global Practices and Threshold Revisions

Referring to the international position, the bench said countries with mandatory regimes including Canada, Chile, Colombia, Israel, Mexico, Peru, Uruguay, Iran, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Singapore, and UAE respectively, and those with voluntary regimes like the United Kingdom, South Korea and Saudi Arabia respectively, all account for "total sugars" within their diverse FoPNL frameworks.

It noted that only a few countries such as Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina and the USA consider "added sugar".

"As far as fat is concerned, all countries either account for "fat" and "saturated fat" together, or "saturated fat" alone. In fact, the concept of "added fat", which the FSSAI has proposed, does not exist anywhere in the world," the bench said.

It also referred to the size of interpretive FoPNL, in the nature of a warning label, adopted by countries like Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Chile, and Venezuela.

The bench directed the FSSAI to revisit and reformulate the threshold levels for each nutrient of concern. It said in fixing threshold levels, the FSSAI should ensure, based on evidence, that they are neither too low nor too high.

The bench said thresholds set too low would result in almost all packaged food products carrying a warning label and thereby desensitise consumers and induce label fatigue.

"The threshold levels presently on record fall in this category. Thresholds set too high, on the other hand, would allow most products to escape the label altogether, leaving consumers unknowingly exposed to harmful levels of saturated fat, sugar, and salt," it said.

Ensuring Compliance and Future Steps

It said as regards the transition period, the FSSAI should take all necessary steps to prevent its misuse and to monitor whether the FBOs are on track to complying with it.

"No further extension shall ordinarily be granted, and non-compliant FBOs shall be dealt with strictly, in accordance with law," it said. It said the matter would be listed after 10 weeks.