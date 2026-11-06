Tripura BSF Attack: Total 18 Arrested For Assault On Personnel

Eighteen individuals have now been arrested in connection with the recent attack on BSF personnel in Tripura's Sepahijala district, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat cross-border smuggling and ensure border security.

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Key Points Eight more individuals were arrested on Friday for attacking BSF personnel in Tripura's Sepahijala district, increasing the total arrests to 18.

Three BSF personnel, including an assistant commandant, were injured in the attack on Monday near the Ashabari border outpost.

The incident occurred after villagers protested the detention of a person suspected of smuggling.

Chief Minister Manik Saha reviewed the state's security situation on Thursday and directed strict legal action against those involved.

Authorities were also instructed to adopt zero tolerance towards cross-border smuggling and enhance security measures.

Eight people have been held for allegedly attacking BSF personnel in Tripura's Sepahijala district and injuring three of them, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 18, police said on Friday.

Investigation Into BSF Attack

An assistant commandant was among the three BSF personnel injured in an attack by a group of villagers near the Ashabari border outpost on Monday over the detention of a person in Tripura's Sepahijala district on suspicion of smuggling.

The mob vandalised a BSF vehicle and tried to snatch arms from the border guards.

"Eight people were arrested in connection with the attack on BSF personnel at Ashabari. Earlier, 10 villagers, who were directly involved in the November 2 incident, were arrested", a senior police officer said.

Chief Minister Manik Saha held a review meeting on the state's security situation with senior officials from the state administration, police, BSF, CRPF and Assam Rifles on Thursday.

"Also reviewed the Ashabari incident and directed the authorities to ensure strict legal action against those involved, adopt zero tolerance towards cross-border smuggling and strengthen security measures to maintain peace," he said.