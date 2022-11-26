News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Top Pak Gen seeks early retirement after appointment Army chief

Top Pak Gen seeks early retirement after appointment Army chief

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 26, 2022 19:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Pakistan Army's Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas -- one of the six names apparently shortlisted for the post of the Chief of Army Staff -- has decided to seek early retirement, a leading Pakistani news channel reported on Friday, quoting a family source as saying.

IMAGE: Pakistan Army's Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas. Photograph: Twitter

Pakistani media reported this week that Lt Gen Abbas's name figured in the list of the names of six top lieutenant generals in consideration for the appointments as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC).

Other names in the list included Lt Gen Asim Munir, Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Lt Gen Azhar Abbas, Lt Gen Nauman Mehmood, Lt Gen Faiz Hamid, and Lt Gen Mohammad Amir.

The development comes after the Pakistan government on Thursday appointed Gen Asim Munir as the next COAS and Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza as the CJCSC.

 

After November 27, Lt Gen Azhar Abbas was scheduled to become number two in seniority in the country's armed forces after incumbent COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa.

"Lt Gen Azhar Abbas has decided to bid farewell, seeking early retirement -- true to his personality," Geo News quoted a trusted family source as saying. However, there was no official confirmation.

Lt Gen Abbas -- commissioned in 1987 by Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) in the 41 Baloch Regiment -- has formerly served as the personal secretary to the chief of former army chief Gen Raheel Sharif.

During his career, Lt Gen Abbas also commanded 12 Division Murree.

He was the Commandant of the Infantry School in Quetta and Commander of the 10 Corps before taking charge as the CGS.

The post of Army chief is the most powerful position in coup-prone Pakistan where the military wields considerable power in matters of security and foreign policy.

General Asim Munir will be the first army chief who has headed both powerful intelligence agencies - the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Military Intelligence (MI).

Gen Munir would replace Gen Bajwa, who retires on November 29 after two consecutive three-year terms.

The CJCSC is the highest authority in the hierarchy of the armed forces but the key powers including mobilisation of troops, appointments, and transfers lie with the COAS which makes the person holding the post the most powerful in the military.

The powerful Army, which has ruled Pakistan for more than half of its 75-plus years of existence, has hitherto wielded considerable power in matters of security and foreign policy.

The appointment coincides with a dispute between the military and Khan, who blames the army for playing a role in his ouster in April this year through a no-confidence vote.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Will General Munir Take On Imran Khan?
Will General Munir Take On Imran Khan?
ISI chief holds first ever media meet, targets Imran
ISI chief holds first ever media meet, targets Imran
Pakistan Army's Imran Nightmare
Pakistan Army's Imran Nightmare
In Godhra, Hindutva and Modi still key factors, but...
In Godhra, Hindutva and Modi still key factors, but...
FIFA WC: Herdman's Canada is all fired up for Croatia
FIFA WC: Herdman's Canada is all fired up for Croatia
ISRO places Oceansat, 8 other satellites into orbit
ISRO places Oceansat, 8 other satellites into orbit
Ramiz's threat over India's refusal to play Asia Cup
Ramiz's threat over India's refusal to play Asia Cup
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Pak's new Army chief oversaw 2019 Pulwama attack

Pak's new Army chief oversaw 2019 Pulwama attack

Pakistan appoints former top spy as new Army chief

Pakistan appoints former top spy as new Army chief

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances