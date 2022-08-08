News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Top Pak-based terrorist Khorasani killed in blast in Afghanistan

Top Pak-based terrorist Khorasani killed in blast in Afghanistan

Source: PTI
August 08, 2022 16:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A top commander of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Omar Khalid Khorasani and three other top terrorists have been killed in a mysterious blast in eastern Afghanistan's Paktika province, a Pakistani media report said on Monday.

IMAGE: Pakistani soldiers stand guard in front of a member of the Taliban force, in the background, during an organised media tour to the Pakistan-Afghanistan crossing border, in Torkham, Pakistan. Photograph: Gibran Peshimam/Reuters

A vehicle carrying senior commanders of the terrorist group, including Khorasani, was on Sunday targeted with a mysterious explosive device, according to Afghan officials and local sources, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

They were travelling in the Birmal district of the province for a meeting when their vehicle hit a roadside mine, the report said.

 

All aboard the vehicle, also carrying other TTP commanders such as Abdul Wali Mohmand, Mufti Hassan, and Hafiz Dawlat Khan, were killed in the explosion, The Express Tribune quoted a senior Afghan official as saying.

According to a local source, the TTP leaders were travelling ”for consultation” when their vehicle hit a roadside mine on Sunday.

Khorasani, who belonged to the Mohmand tribal district, was considered a top member of the TTP -- the terror group which wants to impose the law of Sharia across Pakistan. Khorasani, who carried a bounty of Rs 10 million on his head.

Hafiz Dawlat from the Orakzai tribal district was an important member of the group and a close trustee of Khorasani, while Mufti Hassan hailed from the Malakand division and pledged allegiance to Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the deceased leader of the Islamic State terrorist organisation.

TTP intelligence chief Abdul Rashid alias Uqabi Bajauri was also killed in a landmine blast in Kunar province of Afghanistan on Sunday morning, according to local Afghan sources.

The TTP is yet to confirm these targeted killings of its top commanders, an incident that would certainly undermine the Afghan Taliban-brokered peace negotiations between the TTP and the Pakistan government.

The news comes after the outlawed group and Pakistan reached a deadlock during their talks as the outfit refused to budge from its demand for the reversal of the merger of the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, the report said. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Taliban moving away terrorists from Pak border: Report
Taliban moving away terrorists from Pak border: Report
Taliban terrorist who shot Malala escapes Pak prison
Taliban terrorist who shot Malala escapes Pak prison
61 killed in terror attack on Pakistan police training college
61 killed in terror attack on Pakistan police training college
Maha cabinet expansion tomorrow, Fadnavis to get Home
Maha cabinet expansion tomorrow, Fadnavis to get Home
Sensex climbs 465 points; Nifty ends above 17,500
Sensex climbs 465 points; Nifty ends above 17,500
3 killed, 4 injured in stampede at Rajasthan temple
3 killed, 4 injured in stampede at Rajasthan temple
Reliance invests Rs 30k cr in retail in FY22
Reliance invests Rs 30k cr in retail in FY22
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

China, Pak to launch 'joint actions' in Afghanistan

China, Pak to launch 'joint actions' in Afghanistan

Very honest about concerns on safe havens in Pak: US

Very honest about concerns on safe havens in Pak: US

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances