Top Maha poll official seeks more powers for EROs in SIR

Maharashtra's Chief Electoral Officer has formally requested the Election Commission to modify the ECINet software, seeking greater discretion for Electoral Registration Officers in addressing over 2 crore voter discrepancies.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Key Points Maharashtra's Chief Electoral Officer requested changes to the ECINet software to grant EROs discretion in resolving electoral roll anomalies.

The request aims to allow EROs to decide on discrepancies and exempt voters from hearings if documents are satisfactory.

Over 2.07 crore voter entries in Maharashtra were marked as absent, deceased, shifted, or duplicate, highlighting significant data issues.

The Maharashtra Congress has criticised the ECINet system, alleging it dilutes EROs' statutory powers and accused CEC Gyanesh Kumar of unilateral decision-making.

The controversy follows reports of Election Commissioners objecting to decisions regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) without their knowledge.

Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam has requested the Election Commission for changes in the ECINet software to allow Electoral Registration officers (EROs) to use their discretion regarding anomalies in electoral rolls, an official said on Tuesday.

Referring to a news item in The Indian Express, which first reported the development, an official in the state poll body said the senior IAS officer made the request to the Commission in a letter sent on September 24.

The request has been accepted, the official told PTI.

"Chief electoral officers from all states do send their suggestions to the Commission frequently and it is nothing new," the official said.

"The software is always centralised and notices are sent from there. We requested that EROs be allowed to take decisions on the notices regarding any discrepancy," he said.

Addressing Electoral Roll Discrepancies

The Commission has extended the deadline for filing claims and objections for the SIR from September 30 to October 12 in Maharashtra.

Enumeration forms of as many as 2.07crore voters in the state could not be collected or were marked as absent, deceased, shifted or duplicate entries.

The letter flags "logical discrepancies" such as mismatches in a voter's parents' names or age details, the official said. It also sought the power to exempt voters from a hearing when officers are satisfied with the documents submitted, he said.

Congress Alleges Dilution of ERO Powers

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Congress demanded action against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that the statutory powers of electoral registration officers (EROs) to decide voter eligibility were being diluted through the ECINet system.

State Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said, "If there are anomalies or discrepancies, the statutory authority to decide who is a voter and who is not rests with the ERO."

These powers were being taken away through the ECINet system with the involvement of officials including Director General of IT Seema Khanna and Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Maneesh Garg, he claimed.

ECINet is a unified digital platform by the Election Commission to streamline electoral processes and enhance transparency and accessibility.

CEC Under Scrutiny Over Unilateral Decisions

The Commission and the CEC have come under fire after The Indian Express reported that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded objections on at least 14 occasions over 10 months to decisions and orders regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), some of which they said were issued without their knowledge.

The Opposition parties have accused Kumar of taking unilateral decisions in favour of the ruling establishment.

Londhe claimed that Kumar's appointment as the CEC was facilitated by changes to the selection process for election commissioners, including removing the Chief Justice of India from the selection committee and replacing him with a junior Union minister, giving the government a majority in the panel.

He also criticised the legal immunity granted to election commissioners, claiming that it protected them from civil and criminal proceedings for acts done while in office.