The current encounter follows a Monday gunfight where Umar Nisar Dar, an accomplice of Bhat in a November 11 CRPF attack, was killed.

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard at the site where an encounter breaks out between Jammu and Kashmir Police and terrorists, in Kulgam. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Security forces on Wednesday offered Lateef Bhat, the most wanted LeT commander and Kashmir's only surviving local terrorist, an opportunity to surrender during an ongoing encounter in Kulgam.

Bhat refused the surrender offer, leading to a continued firefight with security forces.

The current encounter follows a Monday gunfight where Umar Nisar Dar, an accomplice of Bhat in a November 11 CRPF attack, was killed.

Bhat had managed to escape from Monday's encounter site but contact was re-established early Wednesday morning.

Dar had allegedly provided shelter and logistical support to Bhat for nearly six months, and they conducted reconnaissance before the CRPF post attack last week.

Security forces on Wednesday offered Lateef Bhat, the most wanted commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the only surviving local terrorist in Kashmir, an opportunity to surrender as he was trapped in an ongoing encounter in Kulgam district, officials said.

The encounter began early Wednesday morning, shortly before the call for morning prayers was announced from mosques across the valley.

Kulgam Encounter Underway

The encounter comes two days after Umar Nisar Dar, one of the terrorists involved in the November 11 attack on CRPF personnel in Kulgam, was killed in a gunfight in the Laru bypass area in the south Kashmir district on Monday. Bhat had managed to escape from Monday's encounter site.

Both Bhat and Dar are believed to have carried out the November 11 attack on a CRPF post, which resulted in injuries to three paramilitary personnel.

Surrender Offer To LeT Commander

Officials said that following specific intelligence inputs, security forces launched a focused cordon-and-search operation in Zangalpora village in the Devsar area of south Kashmir, which is a distance away from the previous encounter site.

As Bhat was trapped within the cordon, security forces offered him a chance to surrender. Videos of their appeals to him went viral on social media.

However, Bhat refused to surrender.

Earlier, Kashmir Zone Police took to X to inform that the encounter had begun in Kulgam. "#Encounter started with terrorists and joint party of JKP and SF in Kulgam," the post read.

Tracking The Most Wanted Terrorist

On Monday, security forces killed Dar, but there had been no exchange of gunfire since then. Security forces continued extensive search operations in the vast area around the earlier encounter site to track and neutralise Bhat.

Contact with Bhat was re-established during searches early Wednesday morning, leading to a renewed firefight.

According to officials, Dar had allegedly provided shelter and logistical support to Bhat for nearly six months, and the duo conducted reconnaissance before executing the attack on the CRPF post last week.

Dar, a former breadmaker reported missing by his family, was killed in an encounter with security forces on Monday, just a week after allegedly joining The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).