Top education ministry officials shifted amid nationwide protests

India's Education Ministry is undergoing a major reshuffle of top officials, including the removal of Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi, as it grapples with widespread controversies stemming from the NEET-UG paper leak and significant CBSE digital evaluation glitches, intensifying calls for Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

IMAGE: Protests continue at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, on Friday, July 24, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Vineet Joshi, former higher education secretary and NTA director-general, has been removed and appointed secretary in the Panchayati Raj ministry amidst the NEET-UG paper leak controversy.

Naresh Kumar Gangwar and T K Anil Kumar have been appointed as the new higher education and school education secretaries, respectively.

The reshuffle follows a series of controversies, including the NEET-UG paper leak, CBSE's on-screen marking errors, and the UGC-NET question paper leak.

Earlier, CBSE Chairman Rahul Singh and Secretary Himanshu Gupta were also shunted out due to technical glitches and evaluation errors in Class 12 board exams.

Opposition parties are demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and a parliamentary debate on the ongoing issues.

The recent controversies surrounding the education ministry, including paper leaks and the Central Bureau of Secondary Education (CBSE) digital evaluation glitches, have triggered a series of shunting of top officials, even as the opposition continues to demand the resignation of the minister in charge, Dharmendra Pradhan.

High-Profile Transfers Amidst Protests

As student protests against the NEET-UG paper leak flared up, the Centre removed top bureaucrat Vineet Joshi as the higher education secretary late on Thursday night.

Joshi, known to be a multi-tasker and someone close to the government, has held some of the most influential positions in India's education system, including as chairman of the CBSE, first director-general of the National Testing Agency (NTA), and acting chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

He was also holding the charge of school education secretary after Sanjay Kumar retired from the post on June 30.

Joshi's tenure at the NTA saw the rollout of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate admissions, even as he faced the backlash the government received over glitches in the crucial examination.

He was then appointed chief secretary in Manipur in 2023, when ethnic violence erupted in the northeastern state.

After his shunting as the higher education secretary, Joshi has been appointed secretary in the Panchayati Raj ministry.

New Appointments and Past Controversies

While Naresh Kumar Gangwar has been appointed as the higher education secretary, T K Anil Kumar has been brought in as the school education secretary.

Gangwar was posted as secretary in the animal husbandry ministry, where he made news for different reasons.

According to media reports, three family members of Gangwar, a 1994-batch Rajasthan-cadre IAS officer, received more than Rs 1.16 crore in subsidies across five years under the National Horticulture Board scheme.

Gangwar had earlier served as the additional secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, where he handled pollution control and hazardous substances.

T K Anil Kumar was earlier the additional secretary in the rural development ministry.

Ongoing Scrutiny and Demands for Accountability

The education ministry, which has been at the centre of controversy for the past two months, first for errors in CBSE's introduction of on-screen marking (OSM) for Class 12, and then the NEET paper leak law, has seen more officials being removed in recent times.

Last month, the ministry shunted out both CBSE Chairman Rahul Singh and Secretary Himanshu Gupta, and replaced them with Lokhande Prashant Sitaram and Varun Bhardwaj, respectively.

The action followed a massive uproar over technical glitches, blurred answer sheets, and evaluation errors in the OSM system used for CBSE Class 12 board exams.

Also removed in the series was Aanchal Katiyar, who was the chief of media and communication in the ministry.

Katiyar was moved to the animal husbandry ministry while Rashmi Roja Thushara Nair was appointed in her place.

Student-led protests over the NEET-UG have snowballed into a nationwide agitation, driven by paper leaks, alleged police crackdowns on demonstrators and ongoing demands for accountability.

The opposition parties have joined the chorus and are demanding Pradhan's resignation, besides a debate in Parliament on the issue.

When the education ministry was caught in a similar storm in 2024, following allegations of NEET paper leak and the confirmed leak of the UGC-NET question paper, then-NTA director-general Subodh Kumar Singh was shown the door.

Singh was put on compulsory wait for nearly four months before being appointed additional secretary in the steel ministry.

He was later repatriated to his Chhattisgarh cadre.