Top BJP leaders visit temples on Modi's 76th birthday

Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency, marked his 76th birthday with elaborate spiritual ceremonies, a significant motorcycle journey, and the presence of top political leaders, highlighting his enduring influence and public service.

IMAGE: Ved Temple School's Children show photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, in Jammu on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday was marked by grand celebrations in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency.

Events included special prayers by 76 young priests, a milk 'abhishek' of the Ganga, and worship at the Kashi Vishwanath temple for Modi's health and longevity.

A significant 'Seva Sankalp' motorcycle journey from Varanasi to Vadnagar, Modi's birthplace, was flagged off, involving 500 participants.

Prominent leaders like Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and Andhra CM N Chandrababu Naidu attended the celebrations and offered prayers.

The celebrations emphasised service, spiritual faith, and public welfare, reflecting Modi's 25 years of public service.

A motorcycle journey from Varanasi to Vadnagar in Gujarat is among the special programmes planned here to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday on Thursday, as 76 young priests performed special prayers and milk abhishek of the Ganga seeking his good health and long life.

Local Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and former Uttar Pradesh minister Neelkanth Tiwari led the religious programme, in which 76 batuks performed the rituals on the banks of the Ganga amid Vedic chants.

The priests performed the worship according to traditional rituals and prayed for Modi's health, longevity and well-being.

Several people attending the programme were seen carrying photographs of Modi, who represents Varanasi in the Lok Sabha.

Spiritual Observances And Prayers

Tiwari said Modi's birthday was being observed with a focus on service, spiritual faith and public welfare.

"As part of this, 76 batuks performed milk abhishek of Maa Ganga and prayed for the Prime Minister's good health and long life," he said.

He said Ganga holds a special place in the religious and spiritual traditions of Kashi and that worshipping the river on the prime minister's birthday and praying for his long and healthy life was connected to the faith and traditions of the city.

Leaders Offer Birthday Wishes And Prayers

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Union minister Chirag Paswan and Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary offered prayers inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Kashi Vishwanath temple on the occasion.

Speaking to the media on the temple premises, Singh said the leaders had come to offer prayers on Modi's birthday and prayed for his long life and continued good health.

"We have prayed to God that our Prime Minister Modi ji has a long life and remains healthy throughout his life. We have also prayed that the goal of a developed India can be achieved soon," Singh said.

Andhra CM Naidu told PTI Videos that he was very happy to celebrate Modi's birthday in Kashi, describing it as a historical city.

He said India was moving fast under Modi's leadership and was well respected today.

"We wish all the best to the prime minister. And also the country will become a more developed nation in his leadership," he said.

Naidu said Modi had served in constitutional positions for 25 years and described it as a unique achievement, saying he had worked in the country's interest during this period.

He also expressed confidence that Kashi Vishwanath would give Modi strength to take India to the foremost position in the world.

Adityanath said it was a day of pride and good fortune as Modi, the prime minister and Varanasi MP, celebrated his birthday.

He said a special prayer ceremony had been conducted at the Kashi Vishwanath temple for Modi's health and longevity.

"We prayed that he continues to lead India for a long time so that 140 crore Indians can realise the vision of a self-reliant, secure and developed India under his leadership," Adityanath said.

He also said prayers were offered for India to move rapidly towards becoming the world's number one economy under Modi's leadership.

The 'Seva Sankalp' Motorcycle Journey

Several other programmes have also been planned in Varanasi during the day, with Singh, Adityanath, Paswan, Naidu, Chaudhary, and several state ministers, MLAs and other public representatives expected to participate.

A major highlight of the day's programmes is the 'Seva Sankalp' motorcycle journey from Varanasi to Vadnagar, the birthplace of Modi.

The journey will be flagged off from the Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre in the Sigra area of Varanasi.

Around 500 participants will undertake the journey on 250 motorcycles as part of the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', marking Modi's 25 years of dedicated public service.

The journey is scheduled to be flagged off by Singh and Adityanath from the Rudraksh Convention Centre.

Naidu, Paswan, Chaudhary and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak are also scheduled to attend the programme.

Before the motorcycle journey begins, 51 service volunteers participating in it will reach Lalita Ghat, collect Gangajal and proceed to the Kashi Vishwanath temple for prayers and Jalabhishek.

The programme will also include Vedic chanting, a havan at 11 kunds, tilak of the participants, damru performances and blessings from saints.

The motorcycle journey will pass through 50 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Community Engagement And Public Welfare

Uttar Pradesh minister Anil Rajbhar participated in a group blood donation programme at a blood centre in Chandmari on the occasion of Modi's birthday.

Rajbhar said blood donation could save the life of a needy person and appealed to people to come forward and donate blood.