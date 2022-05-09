News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » IndiGo offers e-wheelchair to special needs child barred from flight

IndiGo offers e-wheelchair to special needs child barred from flight

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: May 09, 2022 16:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IndiGo CEO on Monday offered his regrets on the incident that happened at the Ranchi airport on Saturday wherein a specially-abled child was barred from boarding his flight to Hyderabad as he was in “a state of panic”.

“Having reviewed all aspects of this incident, we as an organization are of the view that we made the best possible decision under difficult circumstances,” IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said in a statement.

Throughout the check-in and boarding process our intent of course was to carry the family, however, at the boarding area the teenager was visibly in panic, he mentioned.

While providing courteous and compassionate service to our customers is of paramount importance to us, the airport staff, in line with the safety guidelines, were forced to make a difficult decision as to whether this commotion would carry forward aboard the aircraft, the CEO stated.

 

“We recognize too well that parents who dedicate their lives to the caring of physically challenged persons are the true heroes of our society,” he noted.

“We offer our sincere regrets to the affected family for the unfortunate experience and as a small token of our appreciation of their lifelong dedication would like to offer to purchase an electric wheelchair for their son,” he added.

As the boy was prohibited from boarding the airline's Ranchi-Hyderabad flight on Saturday, his parents -- who were with him -- also decided to not enter the plane.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Zero tolerance: Scindia after IndiGo bars special child
Zero tolerance: Scindia after IndiGo bars special child
This BPO employs differently abled people. And they rock!
This BPO employs differently abled people. And they rock!
Playing cupid to the differently-abled
Playing cupid to the differently-abled
SKM hails bail denial to 4 Lakhimpur case accused
SKM hails bail denial to 4 Lakhimpur case accused
'Ukraine war hits supply of ammunition, spares'
'Ukraine war hits supply of ammunition, spares'
Delhi court acquits 5 LeT members in terror case
Delhi court acquits 5 LeT members in terror case
Punjab CM receptive, without arrogance: Sidhu
Punjab CM receptive, without arrogance: Sidhu
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Differently-abled, not different

Differently-abled, not different

How a differently-abled boy cleared the IIT entrance exam

How a differently-abled boy cleared the IIT entrance exam

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances