Police Encounter Leads To Arrest Of Shahjahanpur Rape Accused

Shahjahanpur police have arrested a 25-year-old man, Guddu, accused of raping a one-year-old girl, following a dramatic encounter where he was shot in the legs after opening fire on officers.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Shahjahanpur Police arrested a 25-year-old man for the alleged rape of a one-year-old girl.

The accused, identified as Guddu, was apprehended after a police encounter where he sustained bullet injuries.

The incident occurred when the toddler's mother intervened, prompting the accused to flee before a police manhunt.

Police retaliated in self-defence after the accused opened fire during the arrest attempt.

Both the accused and the toddler are receiving medical attention following the incident.

A 25-year-old man accused of raping a one-year-old girl was arrested after being shot in both legs during an encounter with police here, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in a village in the district on Tuesday when the toddler was lying on a cot inside her house while her mother was washing clothes outside. Hearing her daughter's screams, the mother rushed inside and hit the accused Guddu with a stick. However, the accused managed to flee from the spot.

Police Action And Arrest

Based on the mother's complaint, the police registered a case on Tuesday evening and launched a manhunt to nab the perpetrator. Late on Tuesday night, the police received a tip-off that the accused was waiting for a bus near the Mailani border. When a police team reached the spot, the accused opened fire at the police vehicle. "In self-defence, the police team retaliated. The accused sustained bullet injuries in both his legs and fell to the ground, after which he was arrested," the SP said.

The accused has been admitted to the Government Medical College while the toddler has been sent for a formal medical examination, officials said.