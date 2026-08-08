Today, certificates have no meaning in India because...: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi highlighted concerns over the debasement of educational credentials, stating that certificates often do not lead to jobs.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme at KP Ground in Prayagraj. Photograph: @INCIndia/X

Key Points Rahul Gandhi asserted that India's 40 crore youths are the nation's greatest strength and possess unparalleled potential.

Gandhi pointed to a decline in manufacturing, loan difficulties, exam paper leaks, and AI job replacement as factors hurting youth prospects.

He praised recent student protests for "lighting a light in the darkness" and urged youth to bring systemic change with love and affection.

The address took place at the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Prayagraj, attended by a large gathering of students and exam aspirants.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said India's youths are the country's greatest strength, and their potential is unparalleled in the world.

Addressing the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme at KP Ground in Prayagraj, Gandhi said, "You are the power and pride of India. When I say this, I am talking about every Indian citizen." He added, "This evening I want to speak to you about dard (pain), data, and daulat (wealth)."

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said India's 40 crore youths constitute its "greatest strength." He said that while there is much talk about America, China and Russia, "India's youths are unparalleled."

Addressing Youth Employment Crisis

Gandhi also raised his concerns about the debasement of educational credentials in the country.

"Today, education certificates have no meaning in India because they cannot give you a job," he said.

Gandhi said all doors of employment are "closed" in the country. He said that a decline in manufacturing, difficulties in securing loans, exam paper leaks and artificial intelligence replacing jobs were hurting the youths' prospects.

Youth Protests And Call For Change

On the recent student protests all over the country, Gandhi said the youth "lit a light in the darkness" by confronting their fears and, in doing so, helped change the country.

"We will never resort to hatred or violence. We will change the system with love and affection," Gandhi said, and urged the youth to follow suit.

Gandhi spoke before a large gathering of students and competitive exam aspirants, who turned up despite waterlogging and muddy patches at the venue.

Dance performances by rappers from Mumbai were staged ahead of Gandhi's arrival.

In the run-up to the much-publicised event, the Congress on Friday took out a motorcycle rally in the city, led by the party's Uttar Pradesh president Ajay Rai.

Students at the event complained of problems in hostels and concerns with competitive exams, which they said they hope to raise before Gandhi.