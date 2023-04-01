News
To dent my image some people have given a 'supari': Modi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 01, 2023 18:30 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said some people are hellbent to dent his image and are colluding with people inside and outside the country, and have given a "supari" (contract) for this.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering at Rani Kamalapati railway station after flagging off the Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train. Photograph: @narendramodi/Twitter

He was addressing a gathering at Rani Kamalapati railway station after flagging off the Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train.

"Earlier, governments were busy in vote bank appeasement but we are busy satisfying people," the prime minister said.

 

"They (the previous governments) considered one family as the first family of the country and ignored the poor and middle class. Railways is a living example of this," he added.

He said some people are hell-bent to dent his image and are colluding with the people inside and outside the country. "They gave a 'supari' for it," the prime minister added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
'Modi remains deeply involved in every election'
'Gujarat has set stage for Modi's return in 2024'
'Rahul's disqualification will mark end of BJP'
Video showing Amritpal's aide in Punjab 'dera' surfaces
PHOTOS: Punjab Kings vs KKR
'This Impact Player rule makes my life difficult'
Heavyweights RCB take on equals MI in opener
