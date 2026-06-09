CB-CID Takes Over TNPDCL Hard Disk Theft Case

The high-profile theft of 34 hard disks from the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) headquarters in Chennai has escalated with the CB-CID taking over the investigation, leading to arrests in both Chennai and Bengaluru and the recovery of the stolen data.

Key Points The probe into the theft of 34 hard disks from TNPDCL headquarters has been transferred to the CB-CID.

A contract worker, Gopinath, was arrested in Chennai for the theft.

The stolen hard disks were recovered from a shop in Bengaluru.

Shop owner Murali Manohar was arrested in Bengaluru for purchasing the stolen property.

The investigation into the alleged theft of hard disks from the headquarters of the state-owned power distribution company TNPDCL has been transferred to the CB-CID, police sources said. The case was previously handled by the Chintadripet police station. A complaint lodged with the police station on June 1 claimed that 34 hard disks had been stolen from various computers in the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) headquarters at Anna Salai in Chennai, the sources added.

Arrests Made In TNPDCL Hard Disk Case

After an investigation, the Chintadripet police tracked and arrested 31-year-old Gopinath, a contract worker who had access to the TNPDCL building for regular maintenance duties, police said.

Following Gopinath's confession, authorities successfully retrieved all the stolen TNPDCL hard disks, which were sold at a shop in Bengaluru. The investigation then led to Bengaluru, where police arrested 32-year-old shop owner Murali Manohar for allegedly buying the stolen property, police added.