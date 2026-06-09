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TNPDCL Hard Disk Theft: CB-CID Steps In, Two Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 09, 2026 19:48 IST

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The high-profile theft of 34 hard disks from the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) headquarters in Chennai has been handed over to the CB-CID, leading to two arrests and the recovery of all stolen data.

Key Points

  • The investigation into the theft of 34 hard disks from TNPDCL headquarters has been transferred to the CB-CID.
  • A contract worker, Gopinath, was arrested for allegedly stealing the hard disks from the Chennai headquarters.
  • All stolen TNPDCL hard disks were successfully retrieved after being sold at a shop in Bengaluru.
  • A Bengaluru shop owner, Murali Manohar, was arrested for allegedly purchasing the stolen property.

The investigation into the theft of hard disks from the headquarters of the state-owned power distribution company TNPDCL has been transferred to the CB-CID. The case was previously handled by the Chintadripet police station.

Key Developments In TNPDCL Hard Disk Theft

A complaint lodged with the police station on June 1 claimed that 34 hard disks had been stolen from various computers in the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) headquarters at Anna Salai in Chennai. After an investigation, the Chintadripet police tracked and arrested 31-year-old Gopinath, a contract worker who had access to the TNPDCL building for regular maintenance duties. Following Gopinath's confession, authorities successfully retrieved all the stolen TNPDCL hard disks, which were sold at a shop in Bengaluru. The investigation then led to Bengaluru, where police arrested 32-year-old shop owner Murali Manohar for allegedly buying the stolen property.

 
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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