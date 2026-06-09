TNPDCL Hard Disk Theft: CB-CID Steps In, Two Arrested

The high-profile theft of 34 hard disks from the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) headquarters in Chennai has been handed over to the CB-CID, leading to two arrests and the recovery of all stolen data.

Key Points The investigation into the theft of 34 hard disks from TNPDCL headquarters has been transferred to the CB-CID.

A contract worker, Gopinath, was arrested for allegedly stealing the hard disks from the Chennai headquarters.

All stolen TNPDCL hard disks were successfully retrieved after being sold at a shop in Bengaluru.

A Bengaluru shop owner, Murali Manohar, was arrested for allegedly purchasing the stolen property.

The investigation into the theft of hard disks from the headquarters of the state-owned power distribution company TNPDCL has been transferred to the CB-CID. The case was previously handled by the Chintadripet police station.

Key Developments In TNPDCL Hard Disk Theft

A complaint lodged with the police station on June 1 claimed that 34 hard disks had been stolen from various computers in the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) headquarters at Anna Salai in Chennai. After an investigation, the Chintadripet police tracked and arrested 31-year-old Gopinath, a contract worker who had access to the TNPDCL building for regular maintenance duties. Following Gopinath's confession, authorities successfully retrieved all the stolen TNPDCL hard disks, which were sold at a shop in Bengaluru. The investigation then led to Bengaluru, where police arrested 32-year-old shop owner Murali Manohar for allegedly buying the stolen property.