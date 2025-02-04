HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » TN temple town turns fortress over Hindu Munnani protest

TN temple town turns fortress over Hindu Munnani protest

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: ss
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 04, 2025 13:14 IST

x

The scenic Thiruparankundram hill town, the abode of Lord Subramanya/Murugan/Kartikeya, turned into a police citadel on Tuesday with over 4,000 police and officers from 10 districts taking control following the prohibitory orders clamped by the Madurai district administration.

IMAGE: The Thiruparankundram temple in Tamil Nadu. Photograph: ANI/X

About eight activists from the Hindu Munnani, which had announced an agitation on Tuesday to protest against a section of people consuming non-vegetarian food on the mountain, have been detained by the police.

Though the temple on the hill top is dedicated to Lord Subrahmanya (Murugan), there's a Sikandar Badusha Dargah on the hill. Things had been normal in the town until a group of people allegedly consumed non-vegetarian food on the hillock much to the ire of the Hindu devotees, recently.

 

The police said eight Hindu Munnani members have been detained as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, a Hindu Munnani leader said the district administration's decision to enforce prohibitory orders had been challenged in the Madurai bench of the Madras high court.

Condemning the arrest and also the administration's decision, BJP senior leader H Raja said when the national agencies were involved in arresting terrorists hiding in Tamil Nadu, the state police resorted to arresting members of Hindu organisations that wanted to stage a peaceful protect on the Thiruparankundram hill. "This situation will change one day," he said.

Terming the ban order as "suppression of democratic rights and feelings of devotees," Hindu Munnani state president Kadeshwara Subramaniam said his organisation would not hesitate to launch a freedom struggle for Hindus from Madurai soil.

"If the ruling DMK thinks that it can suppress the voice of democracy and also the feelings of devotees by force, then the Hindu Munnani will once again wage a freedom struggle for Hindus on the soil of Madurai, defying the ban with the support of Lord Murugan devotees," he said.

He accused the police of foisting cases against many people purportedly for violating the ban.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Now Hindu outfit claims Ajmer dargah was a temple
Now Hindu outfit claims Ajmer dargah was a temple
4 tourists booked for offering namaz at Taj Mahal
4 tourists booked for offering namaz at Taj Mahal
Qutub Minar not a place of worship, ASI tells court
Qutub Minar not a place of worship, ASI tells court
Clashes over demolition of dargah in Gujarat; 1 killed
Clashes over demolition of dargah in Gujarat; 1 killed
Practicing Hindu, never ate beef: Food bogger Jani
Practicing Hindu, never ate beef: Food bogger Jani

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Wonderfully Tasty Makhana Recipes

webstory image 2

Not Losing Weight? 8 Reasons Why

webstory image 3

Look At Our Fab Lady Cricketers!

VIDEOS

'Tere Baap ka bhi- - -': Why Kharge lost his cool in Rajya Sabha7:57

'Tere Baap ka bhi- - -': Why Kharge lost his cool in...

Watch: SRK makes emotional request to fans for Aryan, Suhana4:42

Watch: SRK makes emotional request to fans for Aryan, Suhana

Shah Rukh, Gauri, Aryan, and Suhana spotted at the Netflix event!2:34

Shah Rukh, Gauri, Aryan, and Suhana spotted at the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD