The Thirupparankundram temple's Board of Trustees has firmly upheld ancient religious traditions by lighting the Karthigai Deepam at its customary spot.

IMAGE: The ceremonial lamp was lit at 6 pm on Tuesday at its traditional location at Uchipillayar Deepa Mandapam atop a Thirupparankundram hillock. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Thirupparankundram temple trustees lit the Karthigai Deepam at its traditional location on Tuesday.

This decision bypassed a court directive to light the lamp at a stone pillar.

The Board of Trustees emphasized that long-standing religious traditions and "Agama" rules must take precedence.

They plan to present these foundational customs to the Supreme Court for consideration.

The traditional spot is significant as it is directly above the main deity, Lord Subramaniya Swamy.

Hours after lighting the Karthigai Deepam at the customary location atop the Thirupparankundram hill, and skipping the court-directed stone pillar, the temple's Board of Trustees has asserted that long-standing religious traditions must take precedence.

Upholding Ancient Temple Rituals

The ceremonial lamp was lit at 6 pm on Tuesday at its traditional location at Uchipillayar Deepa Mandapam atop a Thirupparankundram hillock in conformity with a unanimous resolution to uphold established worship practices, the Board said.

In a statement, chairman of the Board of Trustees, V Shanmugasundaram, defended the decision to not light the lamp at the stone pillar. He said that the rituals were governed by "Agama" rules, which form the core of the religious practices of the shrine, and it must be protected.

Underscoring the historical continuity of festivals and prayers at the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy temple, the Board said that the Karthigai Deepam festival was performed according to traditions. The trustees added that these foundational customs need to be formally placed before the Supreme Court for its consideration.

Explaining the significance of the customary venue, the board highlighted that the lamp is traditionally lit only at the "Deepa Mandapam" near the Uchipillayar Temple because of its sacred alignment; it is directly above the main presiding deity (Moolavar Lord Subramaniya Swamy).