TN student's murder linked to exposing campus drug trafficking

A brutal murder of a 19-year-old engineering student in Coimbatore has ignited a significant political controversy in Tamil Nadu, with allegations of campus drug exposure conflicting with police claims of personal enmity.

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Key Points A 19-year-old mechatronics student was brutally murdered in Coimbatore, sparking a political controversy in Tamil Nadu.

The victim's family alleges he was killed for exposing drug abuse and ganja trafficking on his college campus.

The police and college management deny drug-related motives, attributing the murder to personal enmity and a retaliatory clash among students.

Eight individuals have been arrested in connection with the murder, with a search ongoing for 11 others.

The incident led to heated exchanges in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, with the Opposition demanding a high-level inquiry.

The brutal murder of a 19-year-old mechatronics engineering student, whose family claimed he had exposed drug abuse on campus, has sparked a political controversy in Tamil Nadu, with the Opposition DMK raising the issue in the legislative assembly.

Amid protests by student organisations, both the college management and the police have denied any drug-related motive for the killing, saying the attack stemmed from personal enmity and a retaliatory clash.

The police have arrested eight persons in connection with the murder and launched a hunt for 11 others who are absconding.

According to the police, preliminary post-mortem findings at Singanallur ESI Hospital showed that the victim suffered severe blunt-force injuries from iron rods and wooden logs, resulting in fatal internal bleeding and acute respiratory failure.

The student's father, Kennedy, alleged that his son was targeted because he had exposed drug abuse and ganja trafficking on the college campus.

The family also alleged that the college management and local police had pressured him to identify students involved in drug abuse and later leaked his identity to the accused.

Conflicting Narratives Emerge

The police, however, said a preliminary inquiry indicated that the attack was linked to a retaliatory clash arising from a senior-junior dispute.

According to the police, a group of students targeted the victim after suspecting him of involvement in a masked phone-snatching and extortion incident on the morning of August 10.

The victim, a third-year student at a private engineering college in Coimbatore, was intercepted near Malumichampatti and dragged to a nearby ground, where a group of youths allegedly assaulted him with iron rods and wooden logs.

He managed to return to his room but developed severe respiratory distress later that afternoon and was declared dead at a private hospital.

The murder has given rise to two sharply conflicting narratives over the motive behind the attack.

"My son was forced to provide names regarding drug abuse on campus. His identity was leaked to the perpetrators, leading to his brutal death," Kennedy alleged.

College Management's Stance

The college administration, meanwhile, said the victim and another student had been suspended on July 24 following an incident on July 21, in which they allegedly assaulted hostel cook Manoj after violating campus curfew.

The management said it was unaware that the victim was staying in a rented room near Othakkalmandapam after being evicted from the hostel and claimed it learnt about the assault only on August 10, when he was taken to hospital.

The college has handed over details of 15 other students to the police to help identify those involved in the clash.

Political Fallout In Assembly

The issue was raised in the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly, leading to heated exchanges between the government and the Opposition.

Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin raised the issue in the House and demanded accountability, citing the family's allegation that the student was targeted for acting as an informant against campus drug peddlers.

The minister for school education, Tamil development, information and publicity, A Rajmohan, rejected the allegation, saying the investigation so far indicated a localised retaliatory clash between student groups.

Speaker JCD Prabhakar directed Rajmohan to submit a detailed report during an upcoming call-attention motion.

Opposition parties have demanded an independent, high-level inquiry into the incident.