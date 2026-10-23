Coimbatore Student's Tragic Suicide Linked To Caste And Beef Bullying

A Class XI student in Coimbatore tragically died by suicide following alleged caste-based harassment and bullying related to his Scheduled Caste identity and beef consumption, prompting police action and a state commission inquiry.

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Key Points A Class XI student in Peelamedu, Coimbatore, allegedly died by suicide on October 21 due to caste-based harassment and bullying over his choice of eating beef.

The harassment reportedly began after a class teacher asked students to disclose their caste and food choices for a scholarship programme.

The victim's mother claims her son complained to the teacher and principal about taunts, but no action was taken, leading to his mental distress.

Police have booked the principal, class teacher, and two classmates under BNS for abetment of suicide and the SC/ST Act, arresting the class teacher.

The Tamil Nadu State Commission for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Communities has requested a report on the incident and actions taken.

A class XI student allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Peelamedu here following an alleged caste-based harassment and bullying regarding his choice of eating beef, police said on Friday. The incident occurred on October 21. The deceased boy's mother in a complaint filed with the police claimed that the harassment escalated about two months ago.

Allegations Of Caste And Food-Based Bullying

The victim was studying at a government-aided school.

Police said a class teacher asked the students to disclose their caste background to select Scheduled Caste students for a scholarship programme. Also, he enquired about the children's food choices seeking to know if they consumed beef. Thereafter, the boy, aged 16, and a few others admitted that they were SC and that they ate beef.

However, this disclosure led to bullying of the particular boy, isolation and taunts by his classmates a few days later, police said.

In her complaint the boy's mother said that her son complained about the repeated taunts to the class teacher and school principal but no action was taken. The mental distress made him commit suicide by hanging, she alleged in the complaint.

Police Action And State Commission Inquiry

The Peelamedu police booked cases against four individuals--the principal, class teacher and two of the victim's classmates under BNS for abetment of suicide and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and arrested the class teacher.

The Tamil Nadu State Commission for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Communities has sought a report from Coimbatore City Police commissioner on the death and also asked for details on the action taken against those responsible for the incident.