TN special teams to monitor drug firms after cough syrup deaths

Tamil Nadu has formed special teams to continuously monitor drug manufacturers, with inspections conducted at nearly 50 of the total 397 pharmaceutical firms in the state, minister for health and family welfare Ma Subramanian said on Friday.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu minister for health and family welfare Ma Subramanian (right). Photograph: Courtesy X

Speaking in the assembly, Subramanian said the government is inspecting all the pharmaceutical firms in the state following the deaths of about 25 infants in Madhya Pradesh linked to a cough syrup manufactured by a Tamil Nadu-based company.

"Of the 397 pharmaceutical companies, inspections have been carried out in 50 firms involved in manufacturing syrups, during the last one week. Steps are being taken to conduct similar inspections in 52 companies in the coming days. Special Teams have been formed to continuously monitor the drug manufacturers in future," he said.

The minister was responding to a special calling attention moved by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam deputy floor leader RB Udhayakumar, Congress MLA Aassan Maulaana, among others.

Taking a dig at the Madhya Pradesh government, Subramanian said their drug department emailed the Tamil Nadu drug department on October 1, informing about the death of an infant linked to the cough syrup produced by a TN based firm, instead of communicating with his Ministry or the government.

"Nearly 25 days after the incident in Madhya Pradesh, they have sent an email on October 1. However, considering the gravity of the issue, steps were taken up," he said.

After conducting raids at the Sresan Pharmaceuticals in their factory at Sungavarchatiram near Chennai, he said the sale of the cough syrup Coldrif was banned immediately in Tamil Nadu and 'Stop Production' order was issued to the company.

Though it is the responsibility of the Madhya Pradesh government and the Union health ministry, the Tamil Nadu government alerted other states, including Odisha and Puducherry as the company had supplied the cough syrups to the two states.

Subsequently, Subramanian said, a notice was issued to Sresan Pharmaceuticals asking why its drug manufacturing license should not be cancelled.

"Within 48 hours of receiving the information from the Madhya Pradesh government (on October 1), these measures were taken up by the government. As the test of samples conducted by the state drug department detected that the cough syrup contained 48.6 percent of Diethylene Glycol (DEG), a toxic substance, the manufacturing license of Sresan Pharmaceuticals has completely been revoked." he said.

A detailed report, including the 'Stop Production' order, was sent to the Drugs Controller General of India and the deputy drug controller, South Zone, he said.

Subramanian further said the government initiated criminal proceedings against the pharmaceutical company and its top management team and on October 9, a Special Investigation Team along with the Tamil Nadu police arrested 75-year-old Ranganathan, the proprietor of the company.

He noted that the regular inspections were conducted by the drug department in 2021 and 2022 at Sresan Pharmaceuticals, but lack of an inspection in 2024 led to the suspension of the senior drug inspector of Kancheepuram zone.

The minister highlighted that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (under the ministry of health) is required to undertake joint inspection with the state government every three years, but no such inspection has been carried out at Sresan Pharmaceuticals since 2011.

Meanwhile, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said the pharmaceutical company involved in the recent controversy committed multiple "irregularities" between 2019 and 2023, and the Tamil Nadu government should have been more vigilant.

"Today, because of the government's negligence, 25 precious lives were lost," he told reporters outside the secretariat in Chennai on Friday, referring to the deaths of 25 children in Madhya Pradesh.

The Leader of the Opposition in the assembly cited media reports quoting Madhya Pradesh minister Narendra Sivaji Patel, who blamed the Tamil Nadu government for the incident due to its 'negligence'.

He also sought to know why no inspection was conducted at the premises of the drug company in 2024.

"Till 2023, inspections were carried out by the drug department at the factory of Sresan Pharmaceuticals. But it was not so in 2024 and in 2025, Why? This company has been involved in many irregularities. The government must have remained vigilant," he said.