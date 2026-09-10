TN ruling partners form new alliance ahead of key bypolls, Vijay to lead

Tamil Nadu's political landscape sees a significant shift as the ruling TVK and its post-poll allies officially form the "Secular Social Justice Victory" alliance, led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, ahead of crucial bypolls.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay (third from right), with the leaders of alliance, shows a victory sign as he announces the new TVK alliance, in Chennai, September 9, 2026. Photograph: TVK/ANI Photo

Key Points Tamil Nadu's ruling TVK and its allies have officially formed the "Secular Social Justice Victory" alliance, led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

The alliance is ideologically driven, upholding principles of secularism and social justice, inspired by Periyar, Ambedkar, and Annadurai.

Upcoming bypolls on October 6 for Madurantakam and Dharapuram constituencies will be the first electoral challenge for the newly formalised front.

Key constituents include Congress, VCK, IUML, and MDMK, with Left parties supporting the government externally.

Leaders stressed the alliance's commitment to protecting constitutional values and opposing communal forces at both state and national levels.

A meeting of the post-poll allies of Tamil Nadu's ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam on Wednesday named the front led by it as the "Secular Social Justice Victory" alliance and unanimously elected Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay as the leader of the alliance.

The meeting led by Vijay also deliberated fielding candidates in the bypolls to be held on October 6 in the state for two constituencies, which will be the first acid test for the ruling TVK.

Alliance Forged On Ideological Principles

TVK senior leader and public works minister Aadhav Arjuna, briefing reporters after the meeting, said that the alliance under the leadership of his party has been firmed up and it is not for polls alone.

It is an ideology-based alliance for the sake of people which upholds the ideals of reformist icons Periyar EV Ramasamy, Dr BR Ambedkar and Dravidian stalwart C N Annadurai, he said.

"Wherever secularism and social justice are there, victory is always there and it is for the people," Arujna said.

On the Left parties not signing up for the alliance, he said: "We have a lot of respect for the Left parties."

Further, he expressed confidence that "hearts of the Left parties would continue to stay with the alliance," and they would continue to support the TVK-led government.

This was the second meeting of the post-poll allies of the TVK and it went on for about an hour and a half. The Left parties that did not take part in the first coordination meeting as well held in July.

Congress, VCK and IUML are part of the government. Left parties support the government from the outside. The MDMK is also a post-poll ally.

In the 234-member-strong Assembly, TVK won 108 seats -- short of a simple majority -- and formed the government with the support of post-poll allies.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly election was held in April.

United Front For Secularism And Social Justice

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan said, "We, the supporting parties (of TVK) so far have evolved into alliance parties from today and in the meeting led by the CM, the name of the alliance has been unanimously decided."

Thirumavalavan said secularism and social justice are the primary principles of the alliance and the front has named accordingly.

"There is a need to protect secularism across the country and not just in TN and with that understanding the Congress, IUML, VCK and MDMK have formed this alliance with unanimity," the VCK chief added.

Thirumavalavan underlined that the alliance was not merely electoral but it is a visionary combine to protect Constitutional principles and values, including secularism. "We will travel together, we will face polls and will win," he said.

TVK leader and Health Minister KG Arunraj said, "The name of the alliance is a statement" and it was happily accepted by all the constituents."

The alliance will oppose communal forces at the national level as well, he added.

Bypolls To Test Alliance Strength

TNCC president B Manickam Tagore said a new alliance has been formed under the leadership of TVK president and Chief Minister Vijay.

The name of the alliance -- Secular Social Justice Victory Front -- itself speaks volumes about the ideals and agenda of the combine and all parties that fight for the rights of the state are part of the alliance, Tagore said, adding the TVK-led front will function from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

"The alliance will be robust and candidates will be announced for the bypolls tomorrow and we will work for the victory of the alliance candidates," Tagore said.

"This alliance is built on a strong foundation for the benefit of Tamil Nadu. Honest governance must continue in the state," he underlined.

Bypolls are scheduled to be held on October 6 for Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies following the resignations of AIADMK legislators.

Declining to be drawn into the "past discussions," about the prime ministerial candidate, Tagore underlined the larger goal of the INDIA bloc to fight against the RSS-BJP.

In this context, Arjuna said the PM candidate reference he had made was in the context of delimitation vis-a-vis chances of northern states getting a bigger pie and the expectations from the south about a prime minister.

Vaiko said the name of the alliance itself expresses the goal of secularism and social justice and it would post electoral victories.

To a question on bypolls and whether the TVK would go it alone, the MDMK chief said that all allies would take part in the campaign. District-wise meetings for coordination among allies have been decided, Vaiko said.

An opinion that Vijay should undertake campaign for the bypolls alongwith leaders of alliance parties has been conveyed to TVK and this has been accepted by the ruling party.

IUML top leader Kader Mohideen said a "new history" has been created as this is the first time, a coalition government is in place in Tamil Nadu. In all the polls to be held, the constituents of the TVK-led alliance will work together for victory, he said.