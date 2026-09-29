TN police nab prime suspect in Rs 1-cr burglary at YouTuber's home

The burglars broke open the bedroom wardrobe and decamped with nearly 118 sovereigns of gold, diamond jewelry, and cash-together valued at approximately Rs 1 crore.

IMAGE: Kindly note that the image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The prime suspect in the sensational burglary at the home of a YouTuber in Thammathukonam near Chennai was apprehended and a significant portion of the stolen valuables were recovered, the police said on Tuesday.

Key Points The incident occurred on Thursday night when Madhumitha, the (YouTuber), her husband and their child had gone shopping.

The burglars broke open the bedroom wardrobe and decamped with nearly 118 sovereigns of gold, diamond jewelry, and cash-together valued at approximately Rs 1 crore.

Anshul said five special teams were immediately deployed to investigate the case.

Addressing reporters on Tuesday, district superintendent of police Anshul Nagar said investigative teams nabbed the accused and recovered stolen valuables after the high-profile break-in.

According to him, the incident occurred on Thursday night when Madhumitha, the (YouTuber), her husband and their child had gone shopping.

Taking advantage of their absence, intruders gained entry by cutting open the rear door lock using a specialised tool.

The burglars broke open the bedroom wardrobe and decamped with nearly 118 sovereigns of gold, diamond jewelry, and cash-together valued at approximately Rs 1 crore.

Anshul said five special teams were immediately deployed to investigate the case.

"After examining footage from nearby CCTV cameras, conducting forensic analysis at the crime scene, and tracking local movements, police managed to identify and nab the primary suspect involved in the break-in", he added.

The victim routinely uploaded reels and videos on social media showing off bundles of cash, gold purchases made every month, and live updates of her family's travel locations and outings.

Investigators suspect that these online posts may have made the household an easy target by revealing both the presence of wealth and the exact moments when the house was left unattended.

The police confirmed that further interrogation of the suspect is underway to trace and recover any remaining missing valuables and determine if any accomplices assisted in planning or executing the crime.