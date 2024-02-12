News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » TN Guv skips address prepared by govt, leaves assembly

TN Guv skips address prepared by govt, leaves assembly

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 12, 2024 11:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In yet another instance of his confrontation with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam dispensation in Tamil Nadu, Governor R N Ravi on Monday concluded his customary address to the House within a few minutes, asserting he disagreed with the government over the content of the address and flayed the regime for 'not respecting' the national anthem.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi. Photograph: @rajbhavan_tn/X

In his inaugural address for the year to the House, Ravi said his repeated requests and advice (to the state government) to show due respect to the national anthem and play it at the beginning and the end of the address has been ignored.

 

The House was convened on February 12 by the government for the customary Governor's Address to the Assembly.

The Governor said the address has numerous messages with which 'I convincingly disagree, on factual and moral grounds'.

Hence, Ravi said 'lending his voice' to such aspects that he disagreed with the government, would constitute 'Constitutional travesty'.

"Hence with respect to the House, I conclude my address. Wish this House a productive and healthy discussion for the people's good."

Ravi, after offering his greetings in Tamil to Speaker M Appavu, Chief Minister M K Stalin and Legislators ended his speech within a few minutes after conveying his disagreement with the government.

Recently, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan too ended his customary address in a couple of minutes and read out only the last paragraph.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi Has Got It Wrong
Why Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi Has Got It Wrong
BJP Barking Up The Wrong Tree In Tamil Nadu
BJP Barking Up The Wrong Tree In Tamil Nadu
Can Religious Rows Hurt DMK In 2024?
Can Religious Rows Hurt DMK In 2024?
881 Million Indians Are Phone Addicts!
881 Million Indians Are Phone Addicts!
Want To See Nushrratt's Tattoo?
Want To See Nushrratt's Tattoo?
When An Old Friend Dies...
When An Old Friend Dies...
Super Bowl PIX: Chiefs champs, Taylor Swift rejoices
Super Bowl PIX: Chiefs champs, Taylor Swift rejoices
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Ravi unfit to be TN Governor: Stalin to Prez

Ravi unfit to be TN Governor: Stalin to Prez

Governor Caught In Centre-TN Crossfire

Governor Caught In Centre-TN Crossfire

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances