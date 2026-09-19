Police Uncover Decades Of Abuse In Veeramani POCSO Case

The ongoing investigation into Chennai's high-profile POCSO case involving granite businessman R Veeramani has revealed suspicions of systemic sexual exploitation of minors spanning over two decades, prompting further action from law enforcement and child welfare authorities.

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Key Points Investigation into granite businessman R Veeramani's POCSO case suggests alleged sexual harassment of minors may span over two decades, potentially predating 2003.

Evidence includes a retrieved text message referencing a 2003 incident involving a minor's alleged suicide after sexual assault.

The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) is closely monitoring the case and awaiting a police report to take appropriate action for victim care and rehabilitation.

Multiple minor survivors have been identified and their statements recorded, leading to charges under POCSO, IT, and SC/ST Acts against Veeramani and two accomplices.

Due to Veeramani's advanced age and medical condition, questioning is being conducted inside Puzhal Prison and is being video-recorded.

In the high-profile POCSO case involving well-known granite businessman R Veeramani (85), the Central Crime Branch has come to know that more minor victims were subjected to alleged sexual harassment before 2003 or even earlier, police here said on Saturday.

In addition, as many minors were victims in the case, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) was waiting to get a detailed report from the police to take its own course of action. "We have not yet received the report from the police side. Once we receive it, we will definitely take action accordingly," a senior CWC member told PTI. The member added that the CWC, the final authority to dispose of cases for the care, protection, treatment, development and rehabilitation of children, is closely monitoring the case and discussing with the official concerned.

Decades Of Alleged Abuse Uncovered

A senior police official, who declined to disclose the total number of victims, said that investigators suspect that the systemic sexual exploitation of young girls from impoverished backgrounds may span more than two decades. Providing vital information of the ongoing investigation, the senior officer revealed that a retrieved text message sent by a co-accused to Veeramani directly referenced a 2003 incident involving the alleged suicide of a minor girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted by him. "This evidence led the probe team to suspect that the abuse spans over two decades or more", he added.

Investigation Details And Legal Action

According to the case history, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) registered the original FIR in 2025, after receiving a USB drive containing footage of a minor girl being "sexually assaulted" at a guest house at Teynampet in the city. The primary survivor from the 2019 video clip was established to be a minor at the time of the offence. However, after police attempted to file a closure report citing an inability to identify the victim, the special POCSO Court rejected it and mandated a reinvestigation. Subsequently, police efforts led to the identification of multiple survivors, minors at the time of the alleged offenses, whose statements were recorded before the court.

All three accused--Veeramani and two of his accomplices face charges under sections of the POCSO Act, besides the Information Technology Act. Provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were subsequently added after it was established that one survivor belongs to a SC community, enabling government-mandated financial assistance and statutory relief. Citing Veeramani's advanced age and medical condition, the court directed investigators to conduct all questioning inside the Puzhal Prison complex. The interrogation, led by senior police officials, was being video-recorded and will conclude after the custody was over.