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Tamil Nadu Schools Must Conduct Physical Education Classes

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 07, 2026 09:33 IST

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The Tamil Nadu government has mandated physical education classes for students from Class 6 to 12 across all schools, including private institutions, aiming to boost physical fitness and sports engagement from this academic year.

Key Points

  • Tamil Nadu government mandates physical education for Class 6-12 students in all schools, including private institutions, from this academic year.
  • The School Education department has issued detailed guidelines for conducting these physical education classes.
  • District physical education inspectors are instructed to report schools with unused playgrounds.
  • Special sports training must be provided for interested students after school hours.
  • Officials are tasked with identifying schools that have achieved success in state and national level sports competitions.

The Tamil Nadu government has made it mandatory for all schools, including private institutions across the State to conduct physical education classes for the students studying from Class six to 12 from this academic year. The School Education department has issued detailed guidelines for conducting physical education classes.

Ensuring Physical Fitness In Schools

A senior official from the department on Sunday said there were reports and complaints that many private schools failed to conduct physical education classes and had instead used those periods for special classes last year. Following this, all the district physical education inspectors have been instructed to immediately report the details of schools with unused playgrounds.

 

The guidelines further said in addition to the physical education classes, special sports training should be provided for students interested in sports after school hours. The officials were also instructed to identify schools that have achieved success in one or more disciplines at the state and national level sports competitions.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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