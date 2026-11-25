The Tamil Nadu administration's defiance of a Supreme Court order regarding the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp lighting at Thiruparankundram hill has sparked protests and legal challenges, raising questions about compliance and religious freedom.

IMAGE: Police personnel gather near barricades as security arrangements tightened along the hill pathway from the Dargah to the Deepam Pillar during the 'Karthigai Deepam' festival celebrations, in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, November 24, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points The Tamil Nadu administration defied a Supreme Court order by not allowing the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp to be lit at Deepathoon atop Thiruparankundram hill on Tuesday.

The apex court had issued an interim order on November 20, permitting a team authorised by the Devasthanam and government officials to light the lamp as a one-time measure.

Legal experts suggest petitioners can approach the Supreme Court alleging wilful non-compliance, with some calling it a "brazen violation" amounting to contempt of court.

The Tamil Nadu government filed a review petition on November 21, seeking reconsideration of the November 20 order, citing potential law and order situations.

The dispute centres on Hindu groups seeking to light the lamp at Deepathoon, a stone pillar near the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya dargah, which claims ownership of the hilltop.

With the Tamil Nadu administration not allowing the lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp at Deepathoon atop Thiruparankundram hill, legal experts said the petitioners could approach the Supreme Court alleging wilful non-compliance with its interim order.

Supreme Court's Interim Order And State's Defiance

On November 20, the apex court had said only a team authorised by the Devasthanam (temple administration), along with government officials, could go to the Deepathoon for the ceremony.

The district collector was to settle the team's composition in consultation with the temple executive officer, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Madurai Police Commissioner.

On Tuesday, the TVK government defied the Supreme Court order as the annual Karthigai Deepam was lit only at its customary Uchipillayar mandapam at Thirupparankundram, and not at the stone pillar on the hill as directed by the top court.

Tension prevailed at Thiruparankundram after the ceremonial lamp was not lit at Deepathoon, prompting BJP and Hindu Munnani functionaries and a section of devotees to stage a protest.

Legal Experts Call For Contempt Action

Reacting to the latest development, legal experts said the petitioners could approach the Supreme Court over the authorities' failure to act.

"Petitioners can move the Supreme Court alleging wilful non-compliance with its November 20, 2026 interim order, which permitted a one-time lamp lighting at the Deepathoon under the supervision of the Madurai District Collector," lawyer Ashani Dubey said.

Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay said, "This is the deliberate violation of the Supreme Court order due to vote bank politics. It is a brazen violation which amounts to contempt of court."

He said a contempt plea can be filed if the order has not been complied with.

Advocate Devyani Gupta, who appeared for the Sikandar Badusha dargah in the Supreme Court, pointed to the state's pending review petition.

She said the dargah was also contemplating filing a review plea.

She said the only way to reach the Deepathoon is through the shrine.

"The state had highlighted in the hearing that there could be a law and order situation there," Gupta said.

She added that the review plea indicated the state wanted a change in the order because of the prevailing situation on the ground.

The Tamil Nadu government had filed a review petition on November 21 through the Commissioner of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, seeking reconsideration of the November 20 order.

A bench of justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi had permitted the lighting of the lamp on November 24 as a one-time measure, while laying down detailed conditions to ensure public safety and maintain law and order.

Background Of The Deepam Lighting Controversy

The dispute centres on the location and manner of lighting the Karthigai Deepam atop Thiruparankundram hill. For decades, the ceremonial lamp had been lit at Deepa Mandapam, near the Uchipillaiyar temple on the lower slopes. Hindu groups have been seeking permission to light it at Deepathoon, a stone pillar situated higher up the hill, approximately 50 metres from the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya dargah.

The dargah side has opposed the demand, claiming ownership of the entire hilltop and contesting the proposed ritual location.