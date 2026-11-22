The accident occurred near Kothurpatty four road within Jambunathapuram police station limits at around 4.05 pm, when 10 people were returning to Thirukattupalli in Thanjavur district after attending an ear-piercing ceremony.

IMAGE: Kindly note that the image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Eight people were killed and two others seriously injured after the car they were travelling in hit a neem tree in this district on Sunday, the police said.

Key Points The accident occurred near Kothurpatty four road within Jambunathapuram police station limits at around 4.05 pm, when 10 people were returning to Thirukattupalli in Thanjavur district.

While five occupants died on the spot, three others succumbed to their injuries at the Musiri Government Hospital, the police said.

Expressing deep grief and anguish over the accident, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay extended his condolences to the bereaved families and relatives of the deceased.

The accident occurred near Kothurpatty four road within Jambunathapuram police station limits at around 4.05 pm, when 10 people were returning to Thirukattupalli in Thanjavur district after attending an ear-piercing ceremony at Erumapatti in Namakkal district, they added.

While five occupants died on the spot, three others succumbed to their injuries at the Musiri Government Hospital, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Manickam, Murugan, Rajesh, Sakthivel (42) and Subramani, all residents of Maharajapuram in Thirukattupalli; Sangili of Sathanur in Thanjavur district; and Pavadai (50) and Seetharaman of Villupuram district.

The two people -- Ramalingam and Ramar, both residents of Sathanur -- sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at the Musiri Government Hospital.

Further investigation is underway, the police added.

Meanwhile, expressing deep grief and anguish over the accident, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay extended his condolences to the bereaved families and relatives of the deceased.

In a post on X, he also directed officials to ensure specialised medical treatment for the two seriously injured persons undergoing treatment at the government hospital.