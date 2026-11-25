The Supreme Court is set to address the contentious issue of lighting the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp at Deepathoon atop Madurai's Thiruparankundram hill, following the Tamil Nadu government's non-compliance with a previous order and allegations of deliberate circumvention.

IMAGE: A view of the 'Maha Deepam' lit at the Annamalai Hills as part of the annual 'Karthigai Deepam' festival, in Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu, November 24, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points The Supreme Court will hear applications regarding the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp at Deepathoon atop Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai.

The Tamil Nadu government apologised for its failure to light the lamp on November 24, despite the apex court's previous direction.

The district administration cited the temple's board of trustees' resolution to follow customary practice as the reason for non-compliance.

Petitioners have alleged deliberate circumvention of the Supreme Court's order and are filing contempt petitions.

The dispute revolves around the traditional location for lighting the lamp and objections from state authorities citing customary practices and law and order concerns.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will hear in a day or two applications seeking directions for lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp at Deepathoon atop the Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai district.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi said the registry will verify the filing of the applications including contempt petitions and the court will see if they can be listed on Thursday or Friday.

The top court was considering the matter in the post-lunch session.

Appearing for the parties, senior advocate Guru Krishnakumar, who sought lighting of the lamp at the Deepathoon, submitted that they have filed an interlocutory application seeking substantial relief of lighting the lamp.

"This application is irrespective of the contempt petition. We are seeking direction for lighting the lamp as the authorities should not now take a ground that November 24 has passed and they will not do it," he submitted.

The bench said the registry will verify the filing of the application and the court will then see on listing it for hearing.

"You please submit the details. The registry will verify it and then we will see. It will be listed in a day or two," Justice Kumar told Krishnakumar.

Government's Apology and Explanation

The top court directed for taking on record the status report filed by the Madurai collector and said it will be considered when the matter is taken up for hearing.

Earlier in the day, the top court refused to initiate suo motu contempt proceedings over the issue of non-lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp at Deepathoon but said it will hear such a plea if filed.

The court has also said it will go through the Tamil Nadu government's status report on the matter.

In its status report, the Tamil Nadu government apologised to the bench over its failure to light the traditional lamp at the disputed Deepathoon atop Thiruparankundram hill on November 24 despite the apex court's direction permitting the ceremony.

"I sincerely apologise for the lamp not being lit at the Deepathoon. The district administration made every effort to secure the authorisation of the Devasthanam and the lighting of the lamp at the Deepathoon.

"However, the board of trustees, by its resolution dated November 24, resolved to light the lamp at the customary place. I submit that I will submit an additional status report with all supporting documents along with the same," the status report said.

The district collector said the administration made every effort to secure authorisation of Devasthanam for lighting of the lamp at Deepathoon.

Madurai District collector Nishant Krishna said the district administration had completed all arrangements for implementing the apex court's November 20 order through a restricted team authorised by the temple administration.

However, the order of the apex court could not be complied with because the temple's board of trustees did not authorise the team proposed for carrying out the exercise and instead resolved to follow the customary practice of lighting the Karthigai Mahadeepam at its traditional location, the state government said.

Allegations of Non-Compliance

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the state government, mentioned the matter on behalf of the Madurai district collector in the morning session of the court and said that the ceremonial lamp could not be lit "unfortunately" at the Deepathoon.

"I was supposed to file a status report of what took place; we have just had the file. Your Lordship may take it up because unfortunately it didn't get lit at Deepathoon.

"As the collector, I have traced out all the steps I was supposed to comply with. So, that report we have placed," Sankaranarayanan said and urged the bench to take up the status report filed by the collector.

Justice Kumar, however, observed that under the Supreme Court's directions, the collector was required to submit the status report three days after the ceremony.

Sankaranarayanan said the administration considered it appropriate to bring the developments to the court's notice rather than wait for the opposing parties to raise the issue.

Senior advocate Guru Krishnakumar, appearing for Hindu Dharma Parishad, termed the developments "most unfortunate" and alleged deliberate circumvention of the Supreme Court's order.

Accusing the authorities of deliberately avoiding compliance with the apex court's directions, Krishnakumar argued that the state had continued assuring the Madras high court until the last moment that the Supreme Court's order would be implemented.

The petitioners' counsel urged the top court to initiate suo motu contempt proceedings against the authorities concerned, alleging wilful and deliberate disobedience of its directions.

However, the bench declined to initiate contempt proceedings on its own and asked the petitioners to file an appropriate contempt petition.

"No suo motu; file the necessary petition. We will issue appropriate orders, if required. File it, then we will see," Justice Kumar said.

Krishnakumar informed the bench that his side would move a contempt petition.

The latest developments follow the Supreme Court's November 20 order permitting the lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam at Deepathoon, a stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram hill, on November 24 as a one-time measure.

The dispute centres on the traditional location for lighting the Karthigai Deepam and objections raised by the state authorities, citing customary practices and law and order concerns.