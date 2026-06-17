TN Dalit youth who died in police custody cremated after 101 days

The cremation of a Dalit youth in Madurai, 101 days after his death from alleged custodial torture, highlights ongoing concerns about police accountability and human rights violations, following a Madras High Court directive.

IMAGE: Heavy police presence marked the cremation of Akash, who died while in custody, Madurai, June 17, 2026. Photograph: ANI/X

Key Points A 26-year-old Dalit youth, Akash, was cremated in Madurai 101 days after his death due to alleged custodial torture.

The cremation proceeded under tight security following a strict directive from the Madurai Bench of the Madras high court.

Akash's family had refused to accept his body for over three months, demanding the immediate arrest of all police personnel involved.

An autopsy report revealed approximately 28 injuries on Akash's body, sparking widespread outrage and protests.

The Madras high court directed the CB-CID to register a murder case and charges under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against accused officials.

The mortal remains of a 26-year-old Dalit youth, who died due to alleged custodial torture in March, were cremated at an electric crematorium in Madurai on Wednesday under tight security.

The last rites took place 101 days after his demise, following a strict directive from the Madurai bench of the Madras high court.

The cremation was marked by intense grief and brief resistance from family members, who had refused to accept the body for over three months, demanding the immediate arrest of all police personnel involved in the alleged custodial murder.

Allegations Of Custodial Brutality

Akash, a resident of Manamadurai in Sivaganga district, was arrested by the local police on March 6 in connection with an assault case.

While the police claimed he suffered a leg fracture during an escape attempt, Akash had reportedly recorded a statement before a judicial magistrate stating that police personnel had brutally assaulted him and broken his leg.

He succumbed to his injuries on March 8 at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, and a subsequent autopsy report revealed approximately 28 injuries on his body, sparking widespread outrage and protests by family members and Scheduled Caste welfare outfits.

High Court Intervention And Investigation

Following the backlash, the case was transferred to the CB-CID on March 9, and six police personnel, including an inspector and a sub-inspector, were suspended.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, the Madras high court on March 13 directed the CB-CID to register a case of murder and under relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the accused officials.

The CB-CID has since interrogated 11 personnel, including Manamadurai DSP Raja and several inspectors.

The victim's father, Rajesh Kannan, had moved the high court seeking compensation of Rs 50 lakh and the immediate arrest of all 16 police personnel allegedly linked to the incident, while the family staged a continuous sit-in protest near the old bus stand in Manamadurai.

On June 15, the high court ordered that if the family did not accept the body by 5 pm that evening, the local administration must proceed with a dignified disposal.

Following non-compliance, the court mandated the Madurai District Collector, Corporation Commissioner, and the hospital authorities to facilitate the last rites.

Emotional Cremation Amidst Protests

When police and administrative officials arrived at the hospital mortuary on Wednesday morning to move the body, family members staged a fierce protest.

Law enforcement officials briefly detained the protesting relatives in a police vehicle before bringing them to the crematorium to witness the final procedures.

The situation turned highly emotional at the crematorium when Akash's mother broke down in tears, hurling fistfuls of soil toward the police personnel and shouting that those responsible for her son's death would face retribution and ruin.