A senior CRPF officer stated that one company of the central paramilitary force has been stationed in the area and is awaiting further operational instructions.

IMAGE: CRPF personnel being deployed to undertake security ahead of ceremonial Karthigai Deepam lamp lighting after SC order, in in Thiruparankundram, Tamil Nadu, November 28, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

The CRPF personnel assumed full security and surveillance control over Thirupparankundram Hill here early Saturday morning following a landmark Supreme Court directive, arriving at the foothills to a warm reception from residents and devotees who showered the troops and their vehicles with flower petals.

Key Points A senior CRPF officer stated that one company of the central paramilitary force has been stationed in the area and is awaiting further operational instructions.

Local villagers and temple devotees gathered near the foothill to greet the central forces, tossing pink flower petals onto personnel and convoy vehicles.

The SC appointed joint-receivers, Justices S Vaidyanathan and V Parthiban, on Saturday, left for Madurai to take charge of the administration of the Thirupparankundram temple.

One company of the CRPF accompanied by Rapid Action Force (RAF) units, disembarked near the Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple complex overnight and began establishing perimeter checkpoints along the hilltop pathways.

Local villagers and temple devotees gathered near the foothill to greet the central forces, tossing pink flower petals onto personnel and convoy vehicles.

Speaking to reporters at the site, residents described the central security takeover as the culmination of a "100-year struggle" to safeguard their traditional rights, alleging that state police had previously failed to facilitate the ritual.

A senior Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) official confirmed at the scene that one company has been stationed in the area and is awaiting further operational instructions from higher authorities ahead of the evening's ceremony.

The deployment comes hours after a Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi ordered central forces to secure the Sri Subramania Swamy Temple, the nearby Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah, and the entire hill.

SC Appointed Ex-judges Leave for Madurai

The Supreme Court appointed joint-receivers, Justices S Vaidyanathan and V Parthiban, on Saturday, left for Madurai to take charge of the administration of the Thirupparankundram temple from the Board of Trustees, which was suspended by the top court.

Justice S Vaidyanathan, former chief justice, High Court of Meghalaya, and Justice V Parthiban, former judge, high court of Madras, left by a morning flight to Madurai.

They were received at the airport by the state government's protocol officers and an official from the Madras high court and given a send-off.

Justice Vaidyanathan, flanked by Justice Parthiban told reporters in Madurai, "We will read the order copy and function accordingly, we don't want to comment anything on the matter."

CRPF Personnel Deployed at Dargah

Meanwhile, CRPF personnel were deployed on the Thirupparankundram hill and amid security, devotees visited the dargah and the Kasi Viswanathar shrine on the hill.

The CRPF personnel have been deployed at the dargah as a precaution to ensure protection of the Muslim devotees, sources said.

Work to put up scaffolding around the Deepathoon atop a hill, to enable lighting of the lamp is going on in full swing.

Workers are also erecting poles to support illumination facilities on the stairs leading to the stone pillar spot to help light the traditional lamp, expected by 5 pm to 6 pm.

The apex court on Friday said it was satisfied that there had been a complete failure on the part of the Board of Trustees to administer the Devasthanam.

The court suspended the functioning of the Board of Trustees and superseded it for the time being.

The lighting of the traditional lamp atop the stone pillar at Thirupparankundram is scheduled to be held on Saturday evening with the apex court permitting it.

The apex court's intervention followed the non-lighting of the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon stone pillar on November 24 when the lamp was instead lit at its customary spot near the Uchipillaiyar Temple despite an earlier interim court order.