Can Amit Shah's meet with southern CMs resolve water disputes?

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the 31st Southern Zonal Council meeting in Kovalam, where chief ministers from southern states will convene to address crucial inter-state and national issues, including long-standing river water sharing disputes.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs the 31st Southern Zonal Council meeting, Kovalam, Tamil Nadu, August 20, 2026 . Photograph: @CMofKarnataka/X

Key Points Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the 31st Southern Zonal Council meeting in Kovalam.

The chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, and Karnataka, along with Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay, are participating.

The council serves as a forum to resolve disputes between the Centre and member states/UTs.

Key issues for discussion include river water sharing disputes among southern states.

Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay held a "courtesy visit" with Amit Shah prior to the meeting.

The 31st meeting of the Southern Zonal Council commenced at Kovalam near Chennai on Augusy 20, Thursday, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the chair.

Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay felicitated Shah on the occasion.

The meeting of the chief ministers of southern states will deliberate important inter-state and national issues at a seaside resort in the city's outskirts.

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, Telangana Dy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, the chief ministers of Keralam and Karnataka, DK Shivakumar and VD Satheesan, respectively, are taking part in the deliberations.

Key Discussions At The Southern Zonal Council

Following the conclusion of the meeting on Thursday, Shah is set to visit the ancient shore temple complex in Mamallapuram.

The Southern Zonal Council comprises the states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, and the Union territories of Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.

The council serves as a forum for resolving issues and disputes between the Centre and the member states/Union territories, the Union government said.

River water sharing disputes between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and Keralam are among the ongoing disputes.

In an official release, the Centre said that the council meetings also discuss broad issues of national importance.

According to the ASI, Mamallapuram, the city of Mamalla, was a sea-port during the time of Periplus (1st century AD) and Ptolemy (AD 140) and many Indian kings sailed to South-East Asia through this port town.

The architectural activity in the region can be traced back to the period of Pallava king Mahendravarman-I (AD 600-630), according to the premium central agency under the ministry of culture.