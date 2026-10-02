TN bypolls: Vijay's TVK pumping money for votes, alleges CPM

CPI-M state secretary P Shanmugam demanded the election authorities to take action to prevent inducements and also sought an explanation from the leaders of parties that "provided money" to the voters for the byelection.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK president C Joseph Vijay, with TVK candidate K Maragatham Kumaravel, during an election campaign in Madurantakam Assembly constituency, in Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu, September 26, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Communist Party of India-Marxist, which supports the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam from outside and based on which the government survives, has alleged that the ruling party was distributing "money to secure votes" for the October 6 bypolls and it tops the list of parties that have given cash to influence the electorate.

Key Points While his party distributed only pamphlets, seeking votes by explaining its stand on issues, ideology, and why the people must vote for the CPI-M, others have distributed cash for votes, he alleged.

Further, Shanmugam said that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, during the April 2026 assembly polls, campaigned that his party was a "pure force" and will not give money for votes.

Bypolls are scheduled in Madurantakam and Dharapuram, both reserved constituencies.

Bypolls are scheduled in Madurantakam and Dharapuram, both reserved constituencies.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai on Thursday, CPI-M state secretary P Shanmugam demanded the election authorities to take action to prevent inducements and also sought an explanation from the leaders of parties that "provided money" to the voters for the byelection.

The CPM leader said that he visited several villages falling under the Madurantakam assembly constituency on September 30.

While his party distributed only pamphlets, seeking votes by explaining its stand on issues, ideology, and why the people must vote for the CPI-M, others have distributed cash for votes, he alleged.

Shanmugam claimed: "In some villages, the people told us that while other parties are giving money (for votes) the CPI-M is only giving pamphlets. I asked them which are the parties that have given money. The electors said that it was the TVK which has given more."

Further, Shanmugam said that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, during the April 2026 Assembly polls, campaigned that his party was a "pure force" and will not give money for votes.

While Vijay continues to maintain in his campaign for bypolls with the same stand against money for votes, people have stated otherwise.

"However, the people have said that the TVK tops the list; they say that among the parties that have given money, the TVK is the one that has given the maximum," he alleged.

The people say that the CPI-M would not be able to match what was being distributed by the TVK.

Still, they demand that the Marxists should at least give something and the situation is such that the public are bargaining with the Marxist party, he claimed.

Shanmugam asserted: "We have made it clear that the CPI-M and the Left parties will not give money for votes and we have never done that. We have conveyed to the people about our strength, the struggle for the people, the working class, and they are behind us."

He alleged that the inputs from the field reveal that money is being distributed in a big way for the bypolls by other parties and the Election Commission must take appropriate action to prevent this and also, the leaders of parties that distribute money must provide answers.

Shanmugam also said that a formal complaint on "cash for votes" will be lodged with the authorities.

The CPI-M and CPI have fielded candidates in Madurantakam (P Suganthi) and Dharapuram (P Lakshmanan) Assembly constituencies respectively.

The Left Front, though supports the government from outside, has neither joined the TVK-led government nor the alliance led by the ruling party.

The Left parties are fighting the October 6 bypolls as a separate bloc and have been staunchly opposing the TVK in its election campaign.